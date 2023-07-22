As has been documented countless times in the history of sportswriting, big players step up in big games.

Take Garrett Kay, the senior outfielder-pitcher for the Waterford High School baseball team. It was on the afternoon of May 24 when Union Grove hosted Waterford with the Southern Lakes Conference hanging in the balance.

And Kay was ready.

All he did was contribute two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored in the Wolverines’ 10-0 victory. Not only did Waterford end state-ranked Union Grove’s 15-game winning streak, it gave the Wolverines a share of their first SLC championship since 2015.

“We had Dylan (Questad) on the mound pitching the best game of his life and everyone came together and played together as a team,” Kay recalled of that game.

Considering Questad was named Gatorade’s Wisconsin Player of the Year and was recently drafted by the Minnesota Twins, one would have assumed that he was the obvious choice for the All-Racine County Player of the Year.

Not with Kay around. The three-year starter (he lost his freshman season because of the COVID-19 pandemic) hit .500 with seven doubles, six triples, six homers and 22 RBIs.

“I think he had a real good approach this year,” Questad said. “He knew his strengths and he didn’t try to do too much. What made him so good was he stayed in his compact zone and the barrel of his bat was in the strike zone for a long time.”

Furthermore, Kay gave Waterford coach Matt Read a second ace. With a fastball that topped out at 94 mph, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Kay went 4-0 with an 0.93 earned run average. He struck out 51 in 33 innings.

“Garrett is a tremendous two-way player for Waterford,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “He was arguably the best outfielder in the Southern Lakes Conference and also was a dominant pitcher whose fastball registered in the low 90s.

“He embraced the big moment in games. Garrett had two walk-off, game- winning hits the past couple of years against us and really seems to thrive in those late-game situations.”

That mindset was ingrained in Kay from a young age when Jason Kay took his only son (Garrett has an older and younger sister) outside to play catch and swing a bat. Gradually, over the years, Kay developed and by the time he played his first varsity season at Waterford as a sophomore in 2021, he belonged with the big boys. In fact, he was a leader of the big boys.

Kay was voted as Waterford’s Most Valuable Player that season after hitting .474 and scoring 35 runs.

“As a sophomore, he was probably one of the best players I’ve had in a real long time,” said Lance Bestland, Waterford’s coach since 1992 who stepped down after that 2021 season.

It was more of the same in 2022, when Kay repeated as a first-team All-County player after hitting .451 with 11 doubles, three homers and 19 RBIs. He drew 18 walks and struck out just six times.

“His swing and plate discipline are exceptional,” said Matt Read, who took over Waterford’s program in 2022.

The best came this season, when Kay not only has his finest season at the plate, but developed into a fine pitcher who could have been the ace on so many other teams.

“I was very happy with my pitching,” Kay said. “All the work really did pay off.”

Part of that success was because of his friendship with Questad.

“He would help me with the little things that helped me become a better pitcher and I also helped him with some of his hitting,” Kay said.

With Kay leading the way, Waterford improved from 11-12 in 2022 to 21-5 this season. The Broncos’ season ended with a 4-0 loss to Union Grove in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal June 6.

But the best could be yet to come for Kay, once he moves on to Illinois-Chicago, who awarded him with a partial scholarship. His hope is to eventually follow Questad by getting drafted.

“I’ll hopefully have a good three years and hopefully get drafted,” Kay said. “I just have to put in the work every day.”

Staude and Union Grove coach Nate Meyer see plenty of potential.

“His future is very bright at the college level,” Staude said.

Said Meyer: “If you wanted to be successful against Waterford, you had to shut him down. “If you didn’t, he was going to do something special.

“Offensively, he’s one of the better hitters in this area, defensively, he’s a very good outfielder — he even played some second base for them — and he was a very good pitcher.”

COACH OF THE YEAR: The 50-year-old Staude, who has been Burlington’s coach since 1999, saw Union Grove and Waterford battle it out for the Southern Lakes Conference championship. And then he saw his Demons achieve the status as the last team standing in Racine County.

Behind seniors who included Kaleb Zabielski and Wren Dietz, Burlington finished 21-10 and advanced to its first WIAA Division 1 Tournament since 2019. It was there where the Demons recovered from a 7-2 deficit going into the fourth inning against Franklin in a quarterfinal before losing 9-8.

It marked the sixth time Staude led Burlington to the state tournament. The Demons won the Division 1 championship in 2016.

Not bad for a team that weathered a stretch in which it lost six of seven games early in the season.

“Coaching against him has been a lot of fun,” said Meyer, who was edged by one vote for the honor. “I have a lot of respect for his program. I know every time you play them, you’re going to get a team that plays hard and plays the right way.

“Just being able to compete against them has been fun for me.”