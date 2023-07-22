It was a season when the Burlington, Union Grove and Waterford high school baseball programs owned Racine County.

The three combined for a record of 65-19. Union Grove and Waterford tied for the Southern Lakes Conference championship with Burlington second. But it was Burlington which advanced to the WIAA Division 1 Tournament where it gave state power Franklin all it could handle in a quarterfinal before losing 9-8 in nine innings.

Waterford produced the Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year in pitcher Dylan Questad, who was recently drafted by the Minnesota Twins. But Questad’s teammate, outfielder-pitcher Garrett Kay, was named Player of the Year in the Southern Lakes Conference and Racine County.

Union Grove appears to be set up for the most success next season. While the Broncos graduated Owen Nowak, Nathan Williams and Brady Clark, they return seven position players. And all of them — Beau Bloxdorf, Landon Dessart, Leo Weist, Braxton Hinds, Marshall Loch, Hayden Jamison and Jack Wolf — have earned All-County honors.

“A lot of those guys have been on the team since their sophomore year, so there’s a lot of experience coming back, which is always helpful,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “The growth from their sophomore year to junior year has been great and it’s really exciting to see what they can do next year.”

Here are profiles on the first-team players, as voted by the county’s coaches:

Dylan Questad

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

POSITIONS: Pitcher, designated hitter

NOTABLE: Was named Gatorade’s Player of the Year in Wisconsin and earned first-team Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association and All-Southern Lakes Conference honors. Was All-District 6. Was recently drafted by the Minnesota Twins on the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft and plans to forego playing college baseball at Arkansas, where he had signed, to play professionally. Went 5-1 with an 0.71 ERA and struck out 89 in 43⅔ innings. Key games were: Five innings of a combined no-hitter against Westosha Central; complete-game five-inning shutout with 10 strikeouts at Union Grove to clinch a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship; 14 strikeouts out of 15 outs recorded in 68 pitches in the regional championship (a 9-0 victory over Oregon.

QUOTABLE: “Dylan absolutely deserves all of the accolades he has received,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “He finished the regular season with a 0.00 ERA. His pitching numbers are ridiculous. He struck out 89 in 43⅔ innings and allowing only 14 hits (and no more than three in a game). Furthermore, Dylan batted in the heart of our order, where he didn’t quite get the at-bats because he didn’t always hit when he pitched, but still posted solid numbers. Dylan is the perfect team captain and leader, driving our sophomores/freshman to practice if needed, and being the voice of our group.”

Hayden Jamison

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Catcher

NOTABLE: Hit .268 with four doubles, 15 walks and 13 RBIs. Earned second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.

QUOTABLE: “Hayden was our everyday catcher the past two years and has caught almost everyone inning for us the past two years,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “He is one of the hardest-working players and did an amazing job working with all our pitchers. He is great leader and we’re looking forward to having back for one more year.”

Kaleb Zabielski

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Infielder

NOTABLE: Was named first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference infielder and first-team All-Southeast District as an infielder. Also was honorable mention Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State. Hit .432 with 41 hits. Six of his hits were doubles, with one triple. Had an on base percentage of .538 and a slugging percentage of .516. He led Burlington with 32 runs scored. Zabielski stole 26 bases in 28 attempts. Plans to play for UW-La Crosse next season.

QUOTABLE: “Kaleb had a monster year for the Demons,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “He was the leadoff hitter and the table setter for the team. One of the faster players to ever put on a Demon’s uniform, Kaleb was a menace on the bases. He shined brightly in the biggest moments for the Demons this season. Kaleb was also a 6-3 on the mound.”

Wren Dietz

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Shortstop

NOTABLE: Was named second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and second-team All-Southeast District as an infielder. Dietz, a three-year starter, hit .411 with 37 hits, five doubles, two triples and a homer. He scored 23 runs and had 22 RBIs. Had an on-base average of .517 and a slugging average of .544. Led Burlington with 21 walks.

QUOTABLE: “Wren had a tremendous career at Burlington,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “He’s a multiple all-conference performer with elite athletic ability. Wren has lightning-quick bat speed and has a knack for getting on base.”

Beau Bloxdorf

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Shortstop

NOTABLE: Hit .369 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and 25 RBIs. Drew eight walks and had a .423 on-base average. Stole seven bases. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors and was honorable mention All-Southeast District.

QUOTABLE: “Beau was our everyday shortstop and is one of, if not the best, defensive shortstops in this area,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “Offensively, he was one of our most consistent hitters all year for us. Also, Beau did a great job coming in as a relief pitcher and closing out games.”

Nathan Williams

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Third base

NOTABLE: Hit .354 with four doubles, one triple, five home runs and 36 RBIs. Drew 11 walks and had an on-base average of .432. Scored 23 runs and stole 10 bases. Earned second-team All-Southern Lake Conference and honorable mention All-Southeast District.

QUOTABLE: “Nathan led our team in RBIs, home runs, slugging percentage, and OPS this year,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “Nathan is one of those rare athletes who can play every position on the field and excel at each one. Nathan has been a big part of our success the past three years and will definitely be missed next year.”

Aben Beinlich

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Second base

NOTABLE: Was named first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference as an infielder and second-team All-Southeast District as a pitcher. Hit .351 with 33 hits. Had seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and a team-high 29 runs. Had an on base percentage of .416 and a slugging percentage of .532. He was 12 for 12 in stolen-base opportunities.

QUOTABLE: “Aben loves the thrill of competing in big games,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “This was evident with his walk-off two-run homer in the regional playoff game versus Elkhorn with two outs in the seventh inning to lift the Demons to a 6-5 victory. As a pitcher, Aben earned victories in the regional and sectional final games and was 7-1. Aben had a huge year and was a major contributor to the Demon’s late-season surge to the state tournament.”

Garrett Kay

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

POSITIONS: Outfielder, pitcher.

NOTABLE: Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year. Third-team Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State. First-team All-Southeast District. Hit .500 (43 for 86) with seven doubles, six triples, six homers and 22 RBIs. Walked nine times and had an on-base average of .577. Had a 4-0 pitching record with an 0.93 earned run average. Struck out 51 in 33 innings.

QUOTABLE: “Garrett deserves to be the county player of the year, based on his offensive numbers alone,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “Add in his pitching numbers, and it is clear Garrett had the most impactful season. Of the 26 games played, Garrett reached base in all 26 games, and recorded a hit in 24 of the 26 games. A couple of offensive highlights were a 5-for-5 game with two triples against Indian Trail, and two home runs at Union Grove in a win that clinched a share of the conference championship.”

Alex Vogt

SCHOOL: Catholic Central

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Outfield

NOTABLE: Vogt, a left-handed hitter, earned second-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors after hitting. 472 with 16 doubles, three triples and 19 RBIs. Has started since his freshman season.

QUOTABLE: “Alex was our best player for most of the year,” Catholic Central coach Jim Friend said. “He was a very quiet leader for us and was consistent all year.”

Owen Nowak

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Outfield

NOTABLE: Hit .337 with five doubles, three triples, a home run and 27 RBIs. Scored 31 runs and stole 19 bases. Had an OPS of .977. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and was second-team All-Southeast District. Was a WBCA All-Star. Was named All-Racine County Player of the Year as a junior in 2022.

QUOTABLE: Owen has been a big part of our success the past three seasons,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “Owen affected the game offensively, defensively and on the mound. Owen led our team or was in the top 3 for all of our offensive categories this season. On top of being one of our best hitters, he was outstanding on the mound once again for us with a 1.62 ERA. Owen will be missed next year and has been such a joy to coach the last three years.”

Landon Dessart

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Junior

POSITION: Utility

NOTABLE: Went 10-0 with a 1.18 ERA. Struck out 63 in 53 innings and held opponents to a .192 batting average. Hit .333 with 25 RBIs and scored 18 runs. Drew 12 walks and stole 14 bases. Had an OPS of .884. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and second-team All-Southeast District.

QUOTABLE: “Landon was our top starting pitcher this year and took the ball every week no matter who we were playing,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “He had 63 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched and did a great job keeping hitters off balance all year. He works extremely hard to get ready for each one of his starts and really competes out on the mound. Landon was also one of our better hitters this year and had some key hits for us during the season. He is also very versatile and can play any position in the field, which was extremely help for us this year.”