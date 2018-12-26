George Albert was the only double winner in the Racine County Senior Tournament, which concluded Dec. 20 at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant. The tournament was presented by Home Instead Senior Care.
Albert teamed with his wife, Georgette, to win handicap doubles with 1,510 pins. The duo finished 104 pins ahead of runners-up Alma and George Alvarez Sr. (1,406). Albert also won scratch all-events with 2,070 pins, beating Albert Rd. teammate Al Wallat (2,027) by 63 pins. The other two team members, Georgette Albert (1,965) and Michael Groth (1,955) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Pat McNally led a 1-3-4 finish for the Home Instead Senior Care team in handicap singles, totaling 747 to beat Michael Kohl (746) by one pin. McNally’s teammates, Michael Welter (743) and Larry Mikulecky (741), were third and fourth.
In handicap team event, the quartet of Paul Bishop Jr., Ramiro Gonzalez Jr., Richard Thomas and Anthony Hansen won the title with 2,827, which included 499 pins of handicap. Lewens Financial was second (2,763) and was the only team in the field with no handicap added.
