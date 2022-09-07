Agendas for Sept. 8

Big Brothers/Big Sisters golf outing

Timer's Beverage Center is once again teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters to help raise money for the nonprofit organization with a golf outing and cigar dinner on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. with a golf outing, followed by cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and a prime rib dinner catered by Red Onion at 6:30 p.m.

Cost for golf and dinner is $100 with an option for dinner only at $65. Tickets are available at Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., through Sept. 9.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters is the nation's largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network.

Kamari McGee Elite Skills Basketball Camp

St. Catherine’s High School graduate and Racine native Kamari McGee will be hosting an Elite Skills Camp on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18 at the Sealed Air Branch of the Racine Family YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

The camp, which will focus on guard play, will be run by McGee, who played for UW-Green Bay as a freshman, but went through the NCAA transfer portal and will play for Wisconsin beginning this winter. There will be other experienced coaches helping out at the camp.

There will be two sessions each day, Session I for third through fifth grade players and Session II for sixth through ninth grades. Each registered camper will sign up for one day and the cost is $100 per camper.

All sessions will focus on “guard play shooting, passing and dribbling, with an emphasis on leadership, hard work, perseverance and defense,” according to a press release.

On Sept. 17, Session I runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and Session II runs from 6:30 p.m.to 8:15 p.m. On Sept. 18, Session I runs from 2:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Session II runs from 5 p.m.to 6:45 p.m.

For registration information, please contact the Racine Family YMCA at 262-634-1994.

Big John Scramble at Johnson Park

The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.

The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

The cost is $140 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes. The field is limited to the first 60 teams.

Play will be from the back tees, although golfers age 60 and older will play from the white tees and golfers 70 and older will play from the Gold Tees.

Proceeds benefit the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters and the Wee One Foundation.

The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 25. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.