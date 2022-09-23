Agendas for Sept. 24

Racine Family YMCA fall co-ed basketball league

Registration is underway for the 2022 Racine Family YMCA Fall Youth Co-ed Basketball League, which begins Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 5-6 and runs Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17-18.

There are five grade divisions in the leagues — Mites (pre-K and kindergarten), Mighty (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).

Games will be played on Saturdays in the Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors divisions and on Sundays for the Mites and Mighty Mites, who will have an instructional practice followed by a game.

All games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.

The fee is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for the general public. The fee includes a team T-shirt. Registration began Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 1. Go online to www.ymcaracine.org to register.

For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Big John Scramble at Johnson Park

The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.

The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The cost is $140 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes. The field is limited to the first 60 teams.

Play will be from the back tees, although golfers age 60 and older will play from the white tees and golfers 70 and older will play from the Gold Tees.

Proceeds benefit the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters and the Wee One Foundation.

The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 25. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.

Top Cheddar Lacrosse Tournament

The largest fall boys and girls lacrosse tournament in Wisconsin, featuring more than 80 teams from a dozen states and Canada, will be held Oct. 16 and 17 at the Soccer Complex of Racine (SCORe), 9509 Dunkelow Road in the Franksville area of Caledonia.

For more information, go online to www.lacrosseamerica.com