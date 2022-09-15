Agendas for Sept. 16

Knights Of Columbus Punt, Pass & Kick

Msgr. Stan B. Witkowiak Council 697, along with Councils 4106 (Union Grove), 4831 (Caledonia) and 15659 (St. Lucy, St. Sebastian), in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Council of the Knights of Columbus, invite all boys and girls ages 8-12 to participate in the Punt, Pass, and Kick contest Saturday, September 17 at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon. All entrants must complete and submit an entry form signed by a parent or guardian on the day of the contest.

Each contestant will compete in the three categories — Punt, Pass and Kick (with a tee) — and will be judged on length and accuracy for scoring. They will have two attempts for each. Contestants can compete anytime within the three-hour window and do not have to stay for the rest of the competition; winners will be announced later.

Ages 8 through 11 will use a junior-size football, those age 12 will use a regulation-size football.

First-place finishers receive a trophy, a medal, a certificate and will advance to the next level of competition (district). Second-place finishers are alternates for district competition and receive a certificate/ribbon, and third-place finishers receive a certificate/ribbon.

Information and forms have been sent to all Racine area parochial, private and public schools, RYS and Old Timers Youth football teams.

For more information, please contact Mark or Bill Frayer 262-633-7887, frayerfamily@aol.com; Harold Von De Bur at 630-215-5362 or pgkharold24@gmail.com; or Steve Jansta at 262-554-6376 or janstasteve@att.net

Ives Grove Women’s League 50th anniversary

All current and past members of the Ives Grove Women’s Golf League are invited to the league’s fall luncheon on Oct. 4 in celebration of the league’s 50th anniversary.

The luncheon will be held in the Ives Grove Golf Links clubhouse in Yorkville and the cost is $12.

The deadline to RSVP is Thursday, Sept. 22; please call Kay Dawson at 262-498-0987 if you plan to be there.

Big John Scramble at Johnson Park

The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.

The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The cost is $140 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes. The field is limited to the first 60 teams.

Play will be from the back tees, although golfers age 60 and older will play from the white tees and golfers 70 and older will play from the Gold Tees.

Proceeds benefit the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters and the Wee One Foundation.

The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 25. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.

Racine Family YMCA fall co-ed basketball league

Registration is underway for the 2022 Racine Family YMCA Fall Youth Co-ed Basketball League, which begins Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 5-6 and runs Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17-18.

There are five grade divisions in the leagues — Mites (pre-K and kindergarten), Mighty (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).

Games will be played on Saturdays in the Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors divisions and on Sundays for the Mites and Mighty Mites,who will have an instructional practice followed by a game.

All games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.

The fee is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for the general public. The fee includes a team T-shirt. Registration began Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 1. Go online to www.ymcaracine.org to register.

For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Top Cheddar Lacrosse Tournament

The largest fall boys and girls lacrosse tournament in Wisconsin, featuring more than 80 teams from a dozen states and Canada, will be held Oct. 16 and 17 at the Soccer Complex of Racine (SCORe), 9509 Dunkelow Road in the Franksville area of Caledonia.

For more information, go online to www.lacrosseamerica.com