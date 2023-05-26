Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Racine Instinctive Bowmen Root River Classic

The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is holding its 15th annual Root River Archery Classic Outdoor 3D Shoot on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.

The Classic runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with a Money Shoot at 2 p.m. Saturday and Saddle Hunting demos from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Registration both days is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost per day for two ranges is $30 for the Family rate, $15 for adults, $10 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with a paid adult for cadets (age 11 and under).

There will be two ranges to shoot on, with 14 McKenzie and Rinehart 3D targets per range. All shooting styles are welcome (no crossbows, please) and there will be novelty shoots and door prizes all day both days.

The kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch both days, and a cash bar will also be open.

Free primitive camping is available with paid shooting fees, first come, first served.

For more information, contact Mike Spitzer at 414-550-2526. You may also visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.

Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship

Registration is underway for the 61st Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, sponsored by RangeTime.

This year’s tournament is Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 and the three courses will be played in their original order, beginning at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course for the first round Friday. It moves to Meadowbrook Country Club for the second round Saturday and concludes at Racine Country Club Sunday for the final round.

Tee times begin at 9 a.m. at Johnson Park. 9 a.m. at Meadowbrook and 10 a.m. at Racine C.C. Play will be in Regular and Senior divisions (seniors must be age 55 by July 7) and players can play either division, but not both. Players must declare their intent prior to play.

The entire field will play 36 holes before the cut is made for the final round to the low 50% of the field (minimum of 40 players in the regular division, minimum of 12 in the senior division), plus ties.

The top-10 finishers from last year and past champions in the field will also play all three days.

Racine County resident amateurs, any full golf member of Meadowbrook or Racine country clubs and owners of brick-and-mortar businesses in Racine County, who are amateurs with established handicaps of 12 or less (15 or less for seniors), are eligible to enter. Proper golf attire and soft spiked shoes are required.

Entries close Saturday, July 1 or when the tournament reaches 110 players.

Players may register online at www.golfgenius.com/register?league_id=9535918732606458589 and follow the drop-down menus, or they may print and turn in an entry form, which are available at the same link. The entry fee is $100.

Mail entries and entry fee (make checks out to Racine Tri-Course) to John Feiner, 5205 Coachlamp Dr., Racine, WI 53406. Entries will not be accepted in the pro shops of the three courses.

Knights of Columbus Council 697 golf outing

Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 will hold its fifth annual charity golf outing Friday, June 9, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville.

The outing, which includes a dinner with cash bar, raffles, a silent auction and awards, will be in a scramble format with registration, lunch and raffle sales from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 11:45 a.m. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m.

The entry fee is $100, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, beverage ticket, gift bag, lunch and dinner. The cost for the dinner only is $20.

The deadline to sign up is June 5. Those who pay by May 25 will be entered into a free drawing for a gift certificate for free 18-hole golf with cart at either Ives Grove or Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.

Register online at www.birdease.com/kofc697racine or contact Ken Sack (262-488-3807 or kensack@yahoo.com) or Jim Sisak (262-902-3935 or jsisak@wi.rr.com).

Checks can be made payable to Knights of Columbus Golf Outing and sent to Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 081453, Racine, WI 53408.

In the event of rain, a rain check for golf will be given to all golfers. Dinner and raffles will be held as scheduled.

Proceeds from the outing support the numerous charitable, community and patriotic programs provided each year by the Knights of Columbus, which include Drive to Aid the Intellectually Disabled, Special Olympics, Food for Families, youth and veterans programs and annual charitable donations.

Lutheran High School summer athletic camps on tap

Racine Lutheran High School will be holding the following summer athletic camps in June and July.

Go online to www.racinelutheran.org and click on Athletics-Summer Camps to read about the RLHS summer activities and download registration forms. Grade level is based on 2023-24 enrollments.

Girls Basketball Camp: Grades 4-9, June 12-15, 10 a.m.-noon, $60.

Co-ed Volleyball Camp: Grades 4-9, June 19-22, 10 a.m.-noon, $60.

Girls Volleyball Camp: Grades 10-12, June 19-22, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., $60.

Boys Basketball Camp: Grades 4-9, June 26-29, 10 a.m.-noon, $60 (discounted rate of $45 for bringing in a minimum of 10 items for food drive).

Running/Track Camp: Grades 5-12, June 19-23, 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m., $50

Youth Football Camp: Grades 3-8, July 11-14, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., $60

Speed and Agility Camp: Grades 5-8, June 6-July 27, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., $50.

To learn more about Lutheran High School and its athletic offerings, contact athletic director Steve Shaffer at 262-637-6538 or or by email at sshaffer@RacineLutheran.org

Prairie basketball camp

The 2023 Prairie Boys Basketball Camp will be held Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15 at the school’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr., Wind Point. Sessions each day will be from noon to 2 p.m.

The camp is for boys entering grades 4 through 9 and is open to all players, not only those from Prairie. Tuition is $105.

Led by longtime Prairie head coach Jason Atanasoff, the staff has more than 30 years experience of coaching from the youth level through high school. Atanasoff’s staff includes Tony Stafford, Mark Duckworth, Reid Koenen and Sammie Woodward. Other former Prairie standouts will also be on hand.

Campers will be split by age for developmentally-appropriate skill work.

For more information, please contact Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com