Washington Park Golferettes League

The Washington Park Golferettes women’s golf league is accepting new members with some golf experience.

League play is on Thursday mornings, with tee times between 7:15 a.m. and 8 a.m., from May 4 through Sept. 28. Dues are $30 per person for the season.

For more information, or to register, please call or send a text to 262-221-1865.

Washington Park Senior Men’s League

The Washington Park Senior Men’s Golf League will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. on April 17 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course clubhouse. All current and new members are encouraged to attend.

League play begins Monday, May 1.

For more information, please call Lynn Doe at 262-886-6703 or Jim Larrabee at 262-822-8037.

Ives Grove Women’s Golf League

The Friday Swingers, a women’s golf league which plays at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, is looking for new members.

This nine-hole league plays on Friday mornings from the beginning of May through the end of September.

If interested, or for more information, please call Debbie Yale at 262-498-8753.

Johnson Park Women’s Golf Club

The Johnson Park Women’s Golf Club has openings in its Thursday 18-hole golf league.

League play begins Thursday, May 4.

For more information, please call or text Marla at 262-497-8706 or email her at maryunderpar@yahoo.com