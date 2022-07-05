Agendas for July 8

Cutting Cancer Golf Outing

The Cutting Cancer Golf Outing will be held Saturday, July 30 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.

The event begins at 2 p.m. with a shotgun start and will be played in a scramble format with four-person teams.

There are two tiers of registration.

For the Bronze Tier, the cost is $80 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, on-course fundraising challenges (longest putt, closest to the pin, long drive, etc.) and one free drink ticket.

The Silver Tier, for $105 per person, includes all of the amenities of Bronze, with the addition of dinner at Buddy’s Sports Grill, 6633 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia.

The cost for dinner only is $25. Dinner includes pizza, broasted chicken, salad, bruschetta, dessert and unlimited soft drinks.

The deadline to enter is July 18.

All proceeds will be donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Leukemia Fund, which distributes money to help pay for clinical trials and research studies working to find a cure for leukemia.

Registration forms and outing details are available online at www.cuttingcancer.org

For additional information, send an email to cuttingcancer@gmail.com

Bob Lindsay tennis tournament

The Bob Lindsay Racine on the Lake Tennis tournament will be held July 20 and 21 and July 29 through 31 at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.

The Junior Singles and Doubles/Mixed Doubles Championships will be played July 20-21. Age groups for juniors are 18-and-under, 16-and-under, 14-and-under, 12-and-under and 10-and-under for boys and girls. The registration deadline is July 14.

The Adult Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles Championships July 29-31. Skill level divisions for singles are Men’s 4.5-Open, Women’s 4.5-Open, Men’s 4.0-3.5, Men’s 3.0-2.5, Women’s 4.0-3.5 and Women’s 3.0-2.5. Skill level divisions for doubles are Men’s 8.0-Open, Women’s 8.0-Open, Men’s 7.5-7.0, Men’s 6.5-6.0, Women’s 7.5-7.0 and Women’s 6.5-6.0. The deadline for the adult tournament is July 18.

The cost is $30 for singles and $38 ($19 per player) for doubles for all age and skill levels.

For more information or to obtain a registration form, call the Lifesport Athletic Club in Racine at 262-639-6100 or contact tournament director Todd Anderson by email at todd@lifesport.com or by phone at 262-498-0389.

Racine Arts Council golf outing

The Racine Arts Council will hold its fourth annual golf outing on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

It is an 18-hole scramble, starting at noon. Prizes will be awarded for the best men’s and mixed teams’ scores, longest drive and closest to the pin.

The cost is $100 per person.

To register for the RAC golf outing, go online to birdeasepro.com/RACgolf

For more information, please call 262-989-5017.

Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing

The 21st Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 19 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville.

The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.

The fee of $125 includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, gifts, drinks and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles and a hole-in-one contest. The fee for dinner only is $50.

The event is limited to the first 144 golfers age 21 and older. All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Registration is online at: birdease.com/jicaseeaglegolfscramble

For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.

Charity Golf Outing set for Aug. 26

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin of Racine County will host its third annual Charity Golf Outing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

Proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, a Racine-based nonprofit supporting at-risk veterans. This local nonprofit provides food, shelter and life skills to meet the everyday needs of at-risk and homeless veterans.

In addition to direct programming, the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, 1624 Yout St., provides a community of tiny homes to shelter veterans and break the cycle of homelessness. On-site amenities in these tiny homes include a full-sized kitchen, recreation area, showers, bathrooms and a laundry room.

People can sign up as an individual or with a foursome at tinyurl.com/RacineCountyGolferRegistration.

The $100 early-bird registration includes 18 holes of golf and lunch.