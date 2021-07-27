Agendas for July 30

Lacrosse Youth Camp

A lacrosse skills camp will be held at Case High School in August to gauge interest in possibly adding the sport to Racine Unified’s athletic offerings.

The camp, operated with the help of HOT4LAX and the Milwaukee Area Youth Lacrosse Association, will be open to boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 and be held August 14 at Hammes Field at Case.

The girls session will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The boys will be from noon to 2 p.m.

The camp will cost $10 per player, which includes a t-shirt. Equipment will be available to children who don’t have their own.

Registration for the camp is open through Aug. 7 and can be done at https://rusd.org/news/learn-how-play-one-fastest-growing-sports-united-states

Lyons River Festival softball tournament

A co-ed softball tournament, in conjunction with the Lyons River Festival, will be played Saturday, Aug. 14 at Lyons Township Park.

The one-day event will be single elimination. Women will use a 12-inch softball and men will use a 14-inch softball. All bats will be provided by the organizing tournament committee for men and women.