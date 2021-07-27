Agendas for July 29

Case golf outing Aug. 20

The Case High School Alumni C-Club is sponsoring the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund golf outing on Friday, Aug. 20 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville. The fee of $100 includes golf, a cart, a gift, drinks, and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles, and a hole-in-one contest.

The entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 6. For more information, please call Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826 or Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750.

Lacrosse Youth Camp

A lacrosse skills camp will be held at Case High School in August to gauge interest in possibly adding the sport to Racine Unified’s athletic offerings.

The camp, operated with the help of HOT4LAX and the Milwaukee Area Youth Lacrosse Association, will be open to boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 and be held August 14 at Hammes Field at Case.

The girls session will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The boys will be from noon to 2 p.m.

The camp will cost $10 per player, which includes a t-shirt. Equipment will be available to children who don’t have their own.