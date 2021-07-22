Agendas for July 24

Union Grove softball camp
Union Grove High School will host a free softball camp July 26 and 27.
Any potential Union Grove students for the 2021-22 school, including incoming freshmen, can participate.
Sessions will run from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 26 and from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 27. The first day will be about the defense, the second day offense and base running.
Participants should wear softball attire: t-shirts, softball pants, and cleats. Also bring bats, gloves, helmets and plenty of water.
Please arrive 30 minutes before the start of the camp and check in.
The camp will be run by the Union Grove High School coaching staff and volunteer varsity softball players.
For more information, contact head coach Don Desotell by email at ddeso13@yahoo.com or by phone at (414) 651-7008.
Case golf outing Aug. 20
The Case High School Alumni C-Club is sponsoring the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund golf outing on Friday, Aug. 20 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville. The fee of $100 includes golf, a cart, a gift, drinks, and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles, and a hole-in-one contest.
The entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 6. For more information, please call Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826 or Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750.
Lacrosse Youth Camp
A lacrosse skills camp will be held at Case High School in August to gauge interest in possibly adding the sport to Racine Unified’s athletic offerings.
The camp, operated with the help of HOT4LAX and the Milwaukee Area Youth Lacrosse Association, will be open to boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 and be held August 14 at Hammes Field at Case.
The girls session will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The boys will be from noon to 2 p.m.
The camp will cost $10 per player, which includes a t-shirt. Equipment will be available to children who don’t have their own.
Registration for the camp is open through Aug. 7 and can be done at https://rusd.org/news/learn-how-play-one-fastest-growing-sports-united-states