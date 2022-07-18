Agendas for July 19

Hometown Hero Basketball Camp on tap

The George Bray Branch of the Racine Family YMCA, 924 Center St. in Racine, will be the site of the first Hometown Hero Basketball Camp, which is intended to be an annual event.

The camp, which is Aug. 19 at the Bray branch, will be hosted by Kamari McGee, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate and Racine native. McGee played his freshman year at UW-Green Bay, but went through the NCAA transfer portal and will play for Wisconsin beginning this fall.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 9 through 18 and will “teach fundamentals, basketball strategies and build competitiveness and sportsmanship,” according to a press release.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon, with check-in beginning at 8:45 a.m. Registration is free to the first 50 campers and registration can be done online at ymcaracine.org.

For more information, contact Racine YMCA sports and recreation director Ryan Thompson at rthompson@ymcaracine.org or Ellimacc Sports and Entertainment at info@ellimacc.com

Racine Arts Council golf outing

The Racine Arts Council will hold its fourth annual golf outing on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

It is an 18-hole scramble, starting at noon. Prizes will be awarded for the best men's and mixed teams’ scores, longest drive and closest to the pin.

The cost is $100 per person.

To register for the RAC golf outing, go online to birdeasepro.com/RACgolf.

For more information, please call 262-989-5017.

Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing

The 21st Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 19 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville.

The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.

The fee of $125 includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, gifts, drinks and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles and a hole-in-one contest. The fee for dinner only is $50.

The event is limited to the first 144 golfers age 21 and older. All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Registration is online at: birdease.com/jicaseeaglegolfscramble.

For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.

Lakeshore Tennis League Sign Up

Sign up is beginning for the summer Lakeshore Tennis League. For more than 40 years, the Lakeshore Tennis League has provided tennis competition during the summer months. In 2017 the league became a co-ed league for all players. A website for the league can be found at lakeshoretennisleague.com

Divisions are available for players of all abilities. In 2021, there were four divisions with a total of 39 players. Match play will begin in early June. A weekly schedule is distributed and players determine their own match dates and times during the scheduled weeks. Players provide balls for half of their matches and the winner is responsible for reporting the score.

The League fee this year will be $25, which includes a preseason pizza outing and the end-of-season awards banquet.

For questions or players interested in competing this summer please contact Mark Pelton at lakeshoretennis.com or by phone at 262-994-2727.