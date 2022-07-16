Agendas for July 17

Hometown Hero Basketball Camp on tap

The George Bray Branch of the Racine Family YMCA, 924 Center St. in Racine, will be the site of the first Hometown Hero Basketball Camp, which is intended to be an annual event.

The camp, which is Aug. 19 at the Bray branch, will be hosted by Kamari McGee, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate and Racine native. McGee played his freshman year at UW-Green Bay, but went through the NCAA transfer portal and will play for Wisconsin beginning this fall.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 9 through 18 and will “teach fundamentals, basketball strategies and build competitiveness and sportsmanship,” according to a press release.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon, with check-in beginning at 8:45 a.m. Registration is free to the first 50 campers and registration can be done online at ymcaracine.org.

For more information, contact Racine YMCA sports and recreation director Ryan Thompson at rthompson@ymcaracine.org or Ellimacc Sports and Entertainment at info@ellimacc.com

Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters

The annual Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters is still accepting entries for this year’s tournament, which will be played July 25-28 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.

Play will be in the 18-and-under and 16-and-under age divisions. Players must be 18 or younger as of July 28.

Participants in each age division will play an 18-hole qualifying round on Monday to determine the match-play field in each age group. First- and second-round matches will be played Tuesday, quarterfinal matches are Wednesday morning and the semifinals are on Wednesday afternoon. The finals in both divisions are Thursday.

There is also a long drive contest, with qualifying between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and the finals at 6 p.m.

The entry fee is $85 (make checks payable to Junior Masters) and must accompany the entry blank, which is available online at tinyurl.com/4thur5t6.

The entry deadline is July 17, but late entries will also be accepted.

For more information, go online to mbjuniormasters.com or tinyurl.com/359uv8n6.