Agendas for Aug. 9

Racine Instinctive Bowmen 70th Anniversary

The Racine Instinctive Bowmen archery club is celebrating its 70th Anniversary this month, with an open-to-the-public shoot scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 13-14.

Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 14 at the RIB Clubhouse, 14403 50th Road in Yorkville.

There will be a mix of 3D animal targets and unique homemade/novelty targets, along with a 100-yard elephant shoot and a platform novelty shoot. All shooting styles are welcome (except no crossbows or broadheads).

The kitchen will be open both days for breakfast and lunch.

The cost for the shoot is $15 for adults, $10 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with a paid adult for cadets (11 and under). There are also special 70th anniversary all-day fees ($25 for adults, $15 for juniors) and all-weekend fees ($35 for adults, $25 for juniors) and a $30 family fee (per round).

For more information, see the RIB’s website (ribarchery.com) or the RIB’s Facebook page; send an email to ribarchery@gmail.com; or call 262-835-4975.

In conjunction with the 70th anniversary shoot, RIB will hold an archery swap meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 13. All types of archery equipment will be available.

To reserve a spot to display and/or sell your equipment, send an email to ribarchery@gmail.com. The fee is $25 and you should bring your own tables and/or tent.

Hometown Hero Basketball Camp

The George Bray Branch of the Racine Family YMCA, 924 Center St. in Racine, will be the site of the first Hometown Hero Basketball Camp, which is intended to be an annual event.

The camp, which is Aug. 19 at the Bray branch, will be hosted by Kamari McGee, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate and Racine native. McGee played his freshman year at UW-Green Bay, but went through the NCAA transfer portal and will play for Wisconsin beginning this fall.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 9 through 18 and will “teach fundamentals, basketball strategies and build competitiveness and sportsmanship,” according to a press release.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon, with check-in beginning at 8:45 a.m. Registration is free to the first 50 campers and registration can be done online at ymcaracine.org

For further information, contact Racine YMCA sports and recreation director Ryan Thompson at rthompson@ymcaracine.org or Ellimacc Sports and Entertainment at info@ellimacc.com.

Racine Arts Council golf outing

The Racine Arts Council will hold its fourth annual golf outing on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

It is an 18-hole scramble, starting at noon. Prizes will be awarded for the best men’s and mixed teams’ scores, longest drive and closest to the pin.

The cost is $100 per person.

To register for the RAC golf outing, go online to

For more information, please call 262-989-5017.