Agendas for Aug 7

All bats will be provided by the organizing tournament committee for men and women.

Teams may have unlimited rosters, but must have at least five men and five women in the team lineup on the field for each game.

All rostered players must be high school graduates or at least 18 years old. All participants are playing at their own risk.

The entry fee is $150 per team to be paid with all entries received no later than August 7. To receive an entry form, contact Wendy at the Village Tap in Lyons, WI (262-206-4972), Dale Christopherson (262-210-4661) or Bill Milatz (262-492-7684).

Lacrosse Youth Camp

A lacrosse skills camp will be held at Case High School in August to gauge interest in possibly adding the sport to Racine Unified’s athletic offerings.

The camp, operated with the help of HOT4LAX and the Milwaukee Area Youth Lacrosse Association, will be open to boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 and be held August 14 at Hammes Field at Case.

The girls session will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The boys will be from noon to 2 p.m.