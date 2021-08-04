Agendas for Aug 5

Ranger Summer Classic cross country races
UW-Parkside will host the Ranger XC Classic races on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in Somers, which will feature 3K and 5K events.
The 3K will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the 5K will start at 5:00 p.m. Registration for both races is now open, with all proceeds going to the UW-Parkside Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course improvement fund.
Prizes and medals will be awarded to the top five finishers in each category and cross country-specific door prizes will be raffled throughout the awards ceremony.
Participants will be able to run on courses that will be used this fall for the UWPXC team home meets, eight regular season high school meets, the WIAA Racine St. Catherine’s D2 Sectionals, the WIAA Kenosha Bradford D1 Sectionals, the Wisconsin USATF Association Championships and the Foot Locker XC Midwest Regional Meet.
For additional information regarding the races and the courses, you can call (262) 633-0033 or email henkes@uwp.edu.
Lyons River Festival softball tournament
A co-ed softball tournament, in conjunction with the Lyons River Festival, will be played Saturday, Aug. 14 at Lyons Township Park.
The one-day event will be single elimination. Women will use a 12-inch softball and men will use a 14-inch softball.
All bats will be provided by the organizing tournament committee for men and women.
Teams may have unlimited rosters, but must have at least five men and five women in the team lineup on the field for each game.
All rostered players must be high school graduates or at least 18 years old. All participants are playing at their own risk.
The entry fee is $150 per team to be paid with all entries received no later than August 7. To receive an entry form, contact Wendy at the Village Tap in Lyons, WI (262-206-4972), Dale Christopherson (262-210-4661) or Bill Milatz (262-492-7684).
Lacrosse Youth Camp
A lacrosse skills camp will be held at Case High School in August to gauge interest in possibly adding the sport to Racine Unified’s athletic offerings.
The camp, operated with the help of HOT4LAX and the Milwaukee Area Youth Lacrosse Association, will be open to boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 and be held August 14 at Hammes Field at Case.
The girls session will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The boys will be from noon to 2 p.m.
The camp will cost $10 per player, which includes a t-shirt. Equipment will be available to children who don’t have their own.
Registration for the camp is open through Aug. 7 and can be done at https://rusd.org/news/learn-how-play-one-fastest-growing-sports-united-states