Racine Instinctive Bowmen hosting Veterans Tour stop

The Racine Instinctive Bowmen is honored to host the HHA USA 2023 Veterans Archery Tour, Mission 26, on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Two ranges of 3D targets will be available and on Saturday, a two-man, 22-target scramble will be set up on RIB’s elevated platform.

Advance registration is encouraged as participation will be limited to the first 200 shooters each day. Details and information pertaining to registration can be found at HHAUSA.org/events by clicking on “Mission 26.”

HHA USA is a non-profit organization based in central Wisconsin and proceeds from the shoot will be directed to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, a Milwaukee-based organization committed to honoring and serving veterans.

For more information, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com.

Instructional Volleyball Class at YMCA

An instructional volleyball class will be offered at the Image Management Family YMCA Branch at 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday nights from Sept. 5 through Sept. 26.

The class incorporates fundamental volleyball skills, sportsmanship and teamwork and will be taught by the sports and recreation staff at the YMCA.

Youth ages 8 to 11 will attend the early session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. and youth ages 12 to 16 will attend the late session from 6:20 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

The fee is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for the general public.

For questions, contact Ryan Thompson by phone at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.