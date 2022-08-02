Agendas for Aug. 3

Hometown Hero Basketball Camp

The George Bray Branch of the Racine Family YMCA, 924 Center St. in Racine, will be the site of the first Hometown Hero Basketball Camp, which is intended to be an annual event.

The camp, which is Aug. 19 at the Bray branch, will be hosted by Kamari McGee, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate and Racine native. McGee played his freshman year at UW-Green Bay, but went through the NCAA transfer portal and will play for Wisconsin beginning this fall.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 9 through 18 and will “teach fundamentals, basketball strategies and build competitiveness and sportsmanship,” according to a press release.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon, with check-in beginning at 8:45 a.m. Registration is free to the first 50 campers and registration can be done online at ymcaracine.org.

For further information, contact Racine YMCA sports and recreation director Ryan Thompson at rthompson@ymcaracine.org or Ellimacc Sports and Entertainment at info@ellimacc.com.

Racine Arts Council golf outing

The Racine Arts Council will hold its fourth annual golf outing on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

It is an 18-hole scramble, starting at noon. Prizes will be awarded for the best men’s and mixed teams’ scores, longest drive and closest to the pin.

The cost is $100 per person.

To register for the RAC golf outing, go online to

For more information, please call 262-989-5017.

Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing

The 21st Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 19 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville.

The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.

The fee of $125 includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, gifts, drinks and dinner.

There will also be awards, raffles and a hole-in-one contest. The fee for dinner only is $50.

The event is limited to the first 144 golfers age 21 and older. All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Registration is online at:

For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.

Charity Golf Outing set for Aug. 26

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin of Racine County will host its third annual Charity Golf Outing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

Proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, a Racine-based nonprofit supporting at-risk veterans. This local nonprofit provides food, shelter and life skills to meet the everyday needs of at-risk and homeless veterans.

In addition to direct programming, the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, 1624 Yout St., provides a community of tiny homes to shelter veterans and break the cycle of homelessness. On-site amenities in these tiny homes include a full-sized kitchen, recreation area, showers, bathrooms and a laundry room.

People can sign up as an individual or with a foursome at

The $100 early-bird registration includes 18 holes of golf and lunch.