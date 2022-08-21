Agendas for Aug. 22

Big John Scramble at Johnson Park

The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave.

The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

The cost is $140 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes. The field is limited to the first 60 teams.

Play will be from the back tees, although golfers age 60 and older will play from the white tees and golfers 70 and older will play from the Gold Tees.

Proceeds benefit the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters and the Wee One Foundation.

The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 25. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.

Castle Lanes Wednesday Senior Men's League

A four-man team league that bowls on Wednesday afternoons is starting league play on Wednesday, Aug. 31. A practice session will be held on Wednesday, August 24 at 1 p.m.

Castle is looking for complete teams or individuals who want to bowl in a sanctioned league.

Please contact Jim Bittner (262-632-1702) for more information. The league will end in April.

Racine Instinctive Bowmen Roy Case Shoot

The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is holding its annual Roy Case Traditional Shoot on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28.

Registration both days is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost per day is $15 for adults, $10 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with a paid adult for cadets (age 11 and under). There are special all-weekend fees as well.

There will be two ranges of Traditional-friendly targets and yardages and Sunday will feature a Traditional-Only competition on the platform for an extra $5 per shooter (sign up by 8:30 a.m.), with prizes and trophies for the top shooters.

All shooting styles are welcome except for crossbows and broadheads. Compound shooters are welcome to shoot for fun.

Lunch and breakfast will be available both days.

For more information, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.