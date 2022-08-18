Agendas for Aug. 20

Racine Arts Council golf outing
The Racine Arts Council will hold its fourth annual golf outing on Sunday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
It is an 18-hole scramble, starting at noon. Prizes will be awarded for the best men's and mixed teams’ scores, longest drive and closest to the pin.
The cost is $100 per person.
To register for the RAC golf outing, go online to
For more information, please call 262-989-5017.
Charity Golf Outing
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin of Racine County will host its third annual Charity Golf Outing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
Proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, a Racine-based nonprofit supporting at-risk veterans. This local nonprofit provides food, shelter and life skills to meet the everyday needs of at-risk and homeless veterans.
In addition to direct programming, the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, 1624 Yout St., provides a community of tiny homes to shelter veterans and break the cycle of homelessness. On-site amenities in these tiny homes include a full-sized kitchen, recreation area, showers, bathrooms and a laundry room.
People can sign up as an individual or with a foursome at
The $100 early-bird registration includes 18 holes of golf and lunch.