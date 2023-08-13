Castle Lanes Senior Men's Bowling League

A four-man team league that bowls on Wednesday afternoons is starting league play on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. A practice session will be held on Wednesday, August 23 at 1 p.m.

Castle is looking for complete teams or individuals who want to bowl in a sanctioned league.

Please contact Jim Bittner (262-632-1702) for more information.

Instructional Volleyball Class at YMCA

An instructional volleyball class will be offered at the Image Management Family YMCA Branch at 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday nights from Sept. 5 through Sept. 26.

The class incorporates fundamental volleyball skills, sportsmanship and teamwork and will be taught by the sports and recreation staff at the YMCA.

Youth ages 8 to 11 will attend the early session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. and youth ages 12 to 16 will attend the late session from 6:20 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

The fee is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for the general public.

For questions, contact Ryan Thompson by phone at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org