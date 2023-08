Castle Lanes Senior Men's Bowling League

A four-man team league that bowls on Wednesday afternoons is starting league play on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. A practice session will be held on Wednesday, August 23 at 1 p.m.

Castle is looking for complete teams or individuals who want to bowl in a sanctioned league.

Please contact Jim Bittner (262-632-1702) for more information.

Racine Instinctive Bowmen hosting Veterans Tour stop

The Racine Instinctive Bowmen is honored to host the HHA USA 2023 Veterans Archery Tour, Mission 26, on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Two ranges of 3D targets will be available and on Saturday, a two-man, 22-target scramble will be set up on RIB’s elevated platform.

Advance registration is encouraged as participation will be limited to the first 200 shooters each day. Details and information pertaining to registration can be found at HHAUSA.org/events by clicking on “Mission 26.”

HHA USA is a non-profit organization based in central Wisconsin and proceeds from the shoot will be directed to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, a Milwaukee-based organization committed to honoring and serving veterans.

For more information, visit the RIB’s website at ribarchery.com.