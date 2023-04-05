Johnson Park Retired Men's Golf Club

The Johnson Park Retired Men's Golf Club is holding its annual new members registration for the 2023 golf season, which begins May 2 runs through September.

The league plays on Tuesday mornings with permanent tee times assigned between 7:20 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Interested groups or individuals are encouraged to sign up early in order to secure one of these limited tee times.

Annual dues are $60 and include a Racine City Golf Card, Johnson Park clubhouse/pro shop discounts and a season-ending banquet with awards and door prizes.

To register, or for more information, please call or text Terry Snyder at 262-989-5101.

Washington Park Senior Men's Golf League

The Washington Park Senior Men's Golf League will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. on April 17 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course clubhouse. All current and new members are encouraged to attend.

League play begins Monday, May 1. League dues are $50.

For more information, please call Lynn Doe at (262) 886-6703 or Jim Larrabee at 262-822-8037.

Ives Grove Women's Golf League

The Friday Swingers, a women's golf league which plays at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, is looking for new members.

This nine-hole league plays on Friday mornings from the beginning of May through the end of September.

If interested, or for more information, please call Debbie Yale at 262-498-8753.

Washington Park Golferettes accepting new members

The Washington Park Golferettes women’s golf league is accepting new members with some golf experience.

League play is on Thursday mornings, with tee times between 7:15 a.m. and 8 a.m., from May 4 through Sept. 28. Dues are $30 per person for the season.

For more information, or to register, please call or send a text to 262-221-1865.