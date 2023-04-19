Prairie basketball camp

The 2023 Prairie Boys Basketball Camp will be held Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15 at the school’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr., Wind Point. Sessions each day will be from noon to 2 p.m.

The camp is for boys entering grades 4 through 9 and is open to all players, not only those from Prairie. Tuition is $105.

Led by longtime Prairie head coach Jason Atanasoff, the staff has more than 30 years experience of coaching from the youth level through high school. Atanasoff’s staff includes Tony Stafford, Mark Duckworth, Reid Koenen and Sammie Woodward. Other former Prairie standouts will also be on hand.

Campers will be split by age for developmentally-appropriate skill work.

For more information, please contact Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com

Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf

The Washington Park Tuesday Morning Women’s Golf League starts on May 9. Beginners and seasoned golfers are welcome.

For more information, please call Mandy at 262-909-1610 or 262-633-9922.

Ives Grove Women’s Golf League

The Friday Swingers, a women’s golf league which plays at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, is looking for new members.

This nine-hole league plays on Friday mornings from the beginning of May through the end of September.

If interested, or for more information, please call Debbie Yale at 262-498-8753.

Washington Park Golferettes accepting new members

The Washington Park Golferettes women’s golf league is accepting new members with some golf experience.

League play is on Thursday mornings, with tee times between 7:15 a.m. and 8 a.m., from May 4 through Sept. 28. Dues are $30 per person for the season.

For more information, or to register, please call or send a text to 262-221-1865.