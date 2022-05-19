 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agenda for May 20

Racine Raiders tickets available

Racine Raiders football tickets can now be purchased at these outlets:

DeMark’s Bar & Restaurant (1600 Albert St.), Kortendick’s Ace Hardware (3806 Douglas Ave.), Lieungh’s on Lathrop (1933 Lathrop Ave.), Piggly Wiggly (5201 Washington Ave.), Rock Inn (600 High St.), Sausage Kitchen (1706 Rapids Dr.).

Ticket costs are: Family (2 adults/4 kids)- $17. Adult—$6, Seniors (55+)—$5. Students (6-17)—$3.

Children 5 and under, Military (past and present) and First Responders (with ID) are free.

