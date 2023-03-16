Washington Park Senior Men's League

The Washington Park Senior Men's Golf League will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. on April 17 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course clubhouse. All current and new members are encouraged to attend.

League play begins Monday, May 1.

For more information, please call Lynn Doe at (262) 886-6703 or Jim Larrabee at 262-822-8037.

Ives Grove Women's Golf League

The Friday Swingers, a women's golf league which plays at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, is looking for new members.

This nine-hole league plays on Friday mornings from the beginning of May through the end of September.

If interested, or for more information, please call Debbie Yale at 262-498-8753.

Johnson Park Women’s Golf Club

The Johnson Park Women’s Golf Club has openings in its Thursday 18-hole golf league.

League play begins Thursday, May 4.

For more information, please call or text Marla at 262-497-8706 or email her at maryunderpar@yahoo.com.

Youth Sand Volleyball League registration is open

The City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) is taking registration for Summer Youth Sand Volleyball.

The program is open to youths in grades 6 through 12 (grade as of Sept. 1, 2023). As weather permits, matches will be played from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning June 19 and running through Aug. 11. All matches will be played at the North Beach volleyball courts. Play is round-robin style with no drill practice, and all skill levels are welcome.

The fee is $50 for City of Racine residents and $75 for non-city residents (Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, etc.). There are three ways to register for the league:

• In person, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., at the PRCS office, 800 Center Street, Room 127 (payments can be made in cash, by check or with a credit card);

• By email at prcs@cityofracine.org (credit card payments only, staff will contact registrants by phone for payment);

• Register online at www.cityofracine.prg/ParksRec.

For more information, go to the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/RPRCS), online to www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec, visiting the PRCS main office, or by calling (262) 636-9131.