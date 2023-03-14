Racine Instinctive Bowmen Hysell Memorial Shoot

The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is holding its annual Ted Hysell Memorial Indoor-Outdoor 3D Archery Shoot Friday and Saturday, March 25-26.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. This shoot is open to the public. There will be 21 3D animal targets to shoot at in RIB’s heated pavilion and 15 3D targets to hit from the outdoor elevated platform.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with paid adult for cadets (11 and under).

Breakfast and lunch will be available both days and the bar will be open.

For more information, visit the RIB’s website at ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.

Johnson Park Women’s Golf Club

The Johnson Park Women’s Golf Club has openings in its Thursday 18-hole golf league.

League play begins Thursday, May 4.

For more information, please call or text Marla at 262-497-8706 or email her at maryunderpar@yahoo.com.