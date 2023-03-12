Inner City Sports football program

The first season of the Inner City Sports youth football programs will begin in August and run through October.

The program, run by Daryl “Coach” Carter, will offer tackle football for youth in second, third/fourth and fifth grades and flag football for kindergarten and first grade. The cost for tackle football is $150 and the cost for flag football is $85. All games will be played at Pershing Park on the lakefront.

There will also be a Cheer/Dance program for youth in second through fifth grades and the cost is $90.

All prices include uniforms and equipment.

The preseason begins on Aug. 5 and the first regular-season games are on Aug. 12. The championship games will be on Sept. 30 and the All-Star football games and the final cheer/dance competition will be on Oct. 7.

The signup period is open through March 24 and will be held at the following community centers — the Dr. Martin Luther King Center on Mondays, the Tyler-Domer Center on Tuesdays, the Dr. John Bryant Center on Wednesdays, the Cesar Chavez Center on Thursdays and the Humble Center on Fridays.

Programs for baseball and track and field will be added in 2024.

For more information on all programs, please contact Carter at 262-752-7403.

Racine Instinctive Bowmen Hysell Memorial Shoot

The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is holding its annual Ted Hysell Memorial Indoor-Outdoor 3D Archery Shoot Friday and Saturday, March 25-26.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. This shoot is open to the public. There will be 21 3D animal targets to shoot at in RIB’s heated pavilion and 15 3D targets to hit from the outdoor elevated platform.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with paid adult for cadets (11 and under).

Breakfast and lunch will be available both days and the bar will be open.

For more information, visit the RIB’s website at ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.

Johnson Park Women’s Golf Club

The Johnson Park Women’s Golf Club has openings in its Thursday 18-hole golf league.

League play begins Thursday, May 4.

For more information, please call or text Marla at 262-497-8706 or email her at maryunderpar@yahoo.com.