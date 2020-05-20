2020 Lighthouse Run going remote

For the first time in 43 years, Downtown Racine won’t be choked with a few thousand runners pounding the pavement on a June morning while competing in the annual Lighthouse Run.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be switched to a remote format in which registered runners equipped with an app can run a version of the course during a two-week period starting June 20. Times for for two-, four- and 10-mile races will be compiled electronically. The winners will be recognized.
Race organizers had hoped the Lighthouse Run would be held as scheduled on June 20 as recently as Monday. But The City of Racine Public Health Department issued an order Tuesday limiting mass gatherings of people through July 31.
An alternate date was originally being considered for some time in September, but it turned out that 5Kevents.org, which organizes the Lighthouse Run, is booked that entire month.
That left the remote format as the only remaining option. At least the event will continue, as compromised at it will be, but the festive gathering in Downtown Racine, which served as a sort of symbolic start to summer will not happen this year. And that saddens Jeff Collen, CEO of the YMCA, which has been a longtime major sponsor of the event.
“It’s really tough,” he said. “We know there’s so many people out there who really need to be exercising, walking, running and doing activities. And we hope that they are. I hope that when we re-open, people will come back and get back into their routine. We know that the health of the community is so important and we hope we can make a difference in that.
“The race has been around for 42 years and it’s really sad to not be able to do it in person this year, particularly as I get ready to retire at the end of June. But the fact that we’ll still be able to hold it as a virtual event is exciting. At least we can have it and people will have the opportunity to — in quotes — be together in the race again.”
Said Patrick Flynn, founder of 5Kevents.org: “We’ve been offering remote runs as a component to all of our events since 2012. So it was a natural to go that direction.”
How will this all come together? The first step is visiting www.lighthouserun.org to officially enter.
Starting the week of June 14, entrants will be shipped a race shirt, bib and finishers medal They will also be notified of a reporting system. From June 20 through July 5, runners can run at the courses listed at www.lighthouserun.com or anywhere else they choose.
The three courses listed on the website can be downloaded to an entrant’s iPhone, Android or Apple Watch. The course GPX can be downloaded to such devices as Garmin and Suunto.
Times can be listed via the “Manage My Registration” tab located on the website. Entrants are directed to hit the “Submit results” tab and then enter their information and download their finisher’s certificate.
“You run with the app and it gives you turn-by-turn directions,” Flynn said. “You could still run the actual route. And when you finish the route, you would submit that and submit your time and post that online for everyone to see, just like a regular event.
“Ultimately, they could run a different route. They just have to run two miles, four miles or 10 miles.”
Is there any possibility entrants could cheat by posting false times?
“The app will measure elevations, so we know that they physically did that route,” Flynn said. “So no way could they cheat.
“I’m very confident it will work for those who want to do it. It’s just how interested people are in running in event that is not a group setting and not professionally timed. We’ll see. But we’ve been doing it for years and there are people all over the country who compete in remote runs under a program.
“We’re comfortable with it. But it’s not the same as actual events.”
The most entrants in the Lighthouse Run was in 1991, when more than 4,000 competed. The turnout has averaged about half of that for the last several years and Flynn expects fewer entrants this year, considering the circumstances.
“If we could get five or six hundred this year, we’d be ecstatic,” Flynn said.
5Kevents.org is planning an event later in the year called “ReRuns” for those who registered for one of their canceled events at no charge. The plan is to host a “ReRun” in the Racine and Waterford/Burlington area over two days, with a limit of 250 people for each race.
Runners or walkers will be professionally timed and asked to wear the shirt they purchased for the run for which they entered.
Meanwhile, the hope is that it will be business as usual for Lighthouse Run once again 2021.
“We want everybody to be safe,” said Nette Marks, another Lighthouse Run organizer. “So we’re hoping this is a nice option for them that gets them out, where they can do the run and enjoy the outdoors.
“Hopefully, we can do the re-run in the fall, get together with other runners and have fun.”
