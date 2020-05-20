2020 Lighthouse Run going remote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the first time in 43 years, Downtown Racine won’t be choked with a few thousand runners pounding the pavement on a June morning while competing in the annual Lighthouse Run.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be switched to a remote format in which registered runners equipped with an app can run a version of the course during a two-week period starting June 20. Times for for two-, four- and 10-mile races will be compiled electronically. The winners will be recognized.

Race organizers had hoped the Lighthouse Run would be held as scheduled on June 20 as recently as Monday. But The City of Racine Public Health Department issued an order Tuesday limiting mass gatherings of people through July 31.

An alternate date was originally being considered for some time in September, but it turned out that 5Kevents.org, which organizes the Lighthouse Run, is booked that entire month.

That left the remote format as the only remaining option. At least the event will continue, as compromised at it will be, but the festive gathering in Downtown Racine, which served as a sort of symbolic start to summer will not happen this year. And that saddens Jeff Collen, CEO of the YMCA, which has been a longtime major sponsor of the event.