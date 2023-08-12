RACINE — It's starting to come into focus for the Racine Raiders and what a pretty picture it is for them.

After they rolled to a 43-0 victory over the Tri-City Outlaws of Tennessee in a first-round Gridiron Developmental Football League playoff game Saturday night at Horlick Field, the Raiders are with three victories of a national championship.

The Raiders (12-0), who posted their sixth shutout of the season Saturday night, will host the Huntsville (Ala.) Rockets Saturday at Horlick Field. The Rockets advanced with a 28-13 victory over the Columbus Fire Saturday night in Ohio.

Unless the top-seeded Syracuse Strong are upset in the playoffs, next Saturday will be the second-seeded Raiders' final home game of the season. If the Raiders defeat the Rockets next Saturday, they would likely travel to Syracuse, N.Y., Aug. 26 for a national semifinal.

First-year quarterback Andre Locke Sr., played perhaps his finest game for the Raiders. The 33-year-old veteran, who only played the first half after staking the Raiders to a 29-0 lead, threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to Jashon Foster, 14 to Will Norwood, 32 to Joe Garcia and 9 to Rico Flores.

Locke had his way against the Outlaws (6-3), who left Clarksville, Tenn., at 4 a.m. Saturday for the 540-mile bus trip to Racine and embarked on the trip back home shortly after Saturday's game. They brought 22 players to Racine, coach Luther Gregory said.

Playing behind a stout offensive line of tackles Carey Shanault and Jacob Zimmerman, guards Ryan Gails and Caleb Gwin and center Scott Spalek, Locke completed 13 of 17 passes for 240 yards. His only miscue was an interception early in the game.

"My completion percentage is something that I mainly focus on," Locke said. "Playing around in the pocket, I missed a couple of open throws over the middle and I missed some open reads. So I'm going to do anything I can to help my team reach its ultimate goal."

Gregory could only admire what Locke, who also rushed for 39 yards on just three carries, and the Raiders were able to achieve Saturday night.

"They're an excellent football team and well coached," he said. "They had a mindset when it started to win every play and that's what they did. Hats off to all of them.

"They've got a pretty good offensive line and their quarterback is just outstanding."

Locke's receivers were at their best also. Garcia caught three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Payne had five receptions for 70 yards and Bibby Davis had four catches for 68 yards.

Backup quarterbacks Mitchell Farr and Sawyer Schick kept up the pressure during the one quarter of work they each got. Farr completed 5 of 7 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter and Schick scored on a 1-yard plunge in the fourth.

It was a sharp performance from a team that had been idle since July 22 prior to Saturday's game. The defense also dominated with sacks by Gary Young, Nick Jones, Willie Clay and Armani Goodwin.

If there was negative for the Raiders, it would be their 15 penalties for 130 yards.

"They got refocused and we had a good Wednesday night practice," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "The guys wanted to be announced as a team tonight instead of individually, so we did that and I thought we played well.

"I thought we played fast tonight, I think we played with more energy and I thought we were more physical than we had been in the last game or two. We definitely have more work to do, but I have to go back to that stretch where beat those four undefeated teams where we played this well."

While the Raiders will have the benefit of one more home game, Kennedy is expecting a major test from the Rockets Saturday night.

"They were impressive," Kennedy said of the Rockets, "They went on the road and they beat a good Ohio team. They travel well.

"Tonight, I told the guys that (the Outlaws) didn't have the numbers that I noticed they had for their home games. But I believe Huntsville is going to bring all their guys.

"It's going to be a good game. They have a lot of pride. And we're getting down near the end, so why would they not travel well?"