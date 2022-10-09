101022-AGT-BOWLING_merged

Local

Bowling

MEN’S LEADERS

823—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

797—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

791—Brandon Koelling, Castle Mon. Molson Coors

787—Steven Fincutter, T&C Mon. Night Majors

780—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

775—Scott Salinas, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

769—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

769—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

766—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors

761—Matt Remington, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

760—Mike Miller, T&C Wed. Slades Corners

751—Trevor Carlson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

750—Brett Pinnecker, Castle Knights of Castle

746—Brian Holtz, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

738—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

738—Dave Fechner Jr., Castle Knights of Castle

738—Brian Brickner, Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial

733—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

733—Jeffrey Sykes, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

730—David Passehl, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

729—Brian Dubinsky, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

729—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard

728—Charles Brown, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

722—Trevor Carlson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

720—Randy Canales, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

719—Scott Zess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

718—Shawn Centell, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

718—Matt Lunde, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

718—Todd Miller, Castle Knights of Castle

718—Jason Siefert, T&C Mon. Night Majors

715—Brad Janicek, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

710—Scott Zess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

710—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle The League

709—Tom Paszkiewicz, Castle Knights of Castle

708—Brandon Koelling, Castle Knights of Castle

708—David Eggert, Castle Mon. Molson Coors

707—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

707—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

706—Jake Spencer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

705—Eric Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard

705—Marty Richter, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap

705—David Rashleger, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

704—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

704—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Wed. Niters

703—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

702—Brennan Routheaux, Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial

701—Mike Ernst, Castle Knights of Castle

700—Greg Brooks, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

700—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors

WOMEN’S LEADERS

723—Taylor Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

707—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

696—Liz Kramer, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

673—Diane Fincutter, T&C Wed. Slades Corners

656—Taylor Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

656—Jessica Storm, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

647—Liz Kramer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

642—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes

636—Sam Kelly, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

636—Christina Horvath, Castle Strikettes

632—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

627—Kim Enright, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

625—Karen Schiller, The Lanes Trestleboard

623—Jessica Woelfel, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

623—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed

619—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Classic

609—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

607—Liz Kramer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

LEAGUES

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Stephanie Smith 540-213.

Castle Wed. Seniors — Gary Schlicht 638, Mike McGuire 621, Steve Klemm 593-231, Andy Hornyak 579.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 514-174, Dan Hyatt Sr. 447, Sandy Strini 415-162, Nancy Wemmert 362.

Castle Strikettes — Denise Anchondo 595, Sheila Carter 548, Amanda Quella 535, Christina Horvath 534, Jenny Sieker 257.

Knights of Castle — Dave Fechner Jr. 279.

The Lanes Retirees — Glenn Chapman 699, Dean Holewinski 696-266, David Shelby 670, Roy Sheppard 639.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial — Chris Huenink 657, Jamie Terpstra 650, Dalton Polzin 640, Brian Brickner 299.

Old Settler’s Over 40 — Frank Erickson 613, Jon Lorek 606, Jane Hartman 521, Debbie Bergles 501.

Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Sam Slaasted 688, Tony Maringer 680.

Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Sandy Kohler 535, Stephanie Hush 503, Lauren Lampe 500, Debbie Burnett 479.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Trevor Ludwig 687-279, Josh Basso 279, Brian Dubinsky 279, Tristian Albrecht 279, Robert Scherrer 279, Lynda Schlitz 591, Melissa Vogt 223.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 496, Janet Johnson 475, Mae Boeger 470-192, Anita Hirt 445.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Jake Spencer 279, Jenny Wonders 289.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 615, Matt Flintrop 538, Mike Miller 277, Janna Erickson 517, Diane Fincutter 254.

T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic — Darren Kisting 686, Jake Kessler 647, Cotie Holbek 279, Ethan Witterholt 279, Jessica Storm 256.

T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed — Jake Kessler 584, Chuck Strehlow 551-228, Jeff Kuzniar 551, Bonnie Schmidt 556, Mae Boeger 527, Theresa Riemer 225.

T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen — Mark Malison 686-245, Jerry Riemer 660, Kelly Millard 657-245, Jennifer Czerniak 442-174.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Laura Drissel 573, Julie Lois 572, Lea Vos 554-226, Kristin Stam 554, Polly Burright 500.

River City Wed. Men — CJ Torosian 674-279, Rick Pope 671, Kurt Brudnicki 649, Sabrina Hookstead 362-126.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Theresa Torosian 486, Ellie Mack 482, Gayle Rosenthal 472, Kathy Riley 461, Jessica Woelfel 248.

River City Miller Mon. Classic — Brian Dubisky 697, Jim Nannemann 691, CJ Torosian 267, Jessica Storm 254.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Jim Licht 586, Scott Burns 542, Charles Magestro 200, Joyce Malison 349-134, Betty Miller 347.

T&C Mon. ABC — Chris Richter 663, Craig Southgate 552-238, Lorraine Draper 512-198, Elaine Phelps 470.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Kay Eldert 482-176, Jackie Lewis 302.

Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man Scratch — Rich Wonders 697, Tom Pfeiffer 663, Kelly Haulotte 559, Holly Felks 547.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Kevin Spencer 695-268, Carl Chernouski 677, Lynda Schlitz 570-243.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 529-181, Mae Boeger 464, Anita Hirt 432, Janet Johnson 389.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Mark Malison 279, Cotie Holbek 279, Taylor Holbek 265.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Mike Miller 651, Marv Ellis 643, Jeff Rice 615, Tiffany Taylor 527-191, Diane Fincutter 500.

T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic — Cotie Holbek 693, Steven Gerth 692, Ethan Witterholt 256, Taylor Holbek 581, Kim Enright 256.

T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed — Chuck Strehlow 583, Jake Kessler 567, Dennis Dunn 221, Theresa Riemer 598-204, Bonnie Schmidt 529.

T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen — Mike Miles 658, Kelly Millard 667, Jason Finster 645, Mark Malison 268, Maria Fudge 563-214.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Kristin Stam 534-202, Aleta Balmes 516, Polly Burright 502, Brooke Maule 500.

River City Wed. Men — Jim Jungbauer 670, Tom Hansen 650-247, Jared Kempken 630, Zach Woelfel 618.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Woelfel 597, Kathy Riley 519, Trisha Ketterhagen 508-209, Theresa Torosian 482.

Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Carly Andersen 542, Lauren Lampe 530, Darlene Kohlman 478, Cindy Hoffman 460.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial — Terry France 697, Jamie Terpstra 670, Craig Jerdee 658, James Freitag 620.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Patricia McNeil 484-191, Donna Johnson 449, Jolene Ahles 439, Linda Hagen 422.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Lyle Casey 693, William Wasson 680, Roger Lofquist 269, Rachel Pynaker 462, Marcy Whited 404, Karen Schiller 264.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Alfredo Jackson 696-279, Nick Fazzari 692, Ed Simon 674, Jeff Smith 652.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Scott O’Brien 689, Andy J. Hornyak 661, Frank Erickson 649, Marty Richter 276, Nancy Vioski 592-212.

The Lanes Sooners — Seth Sanchez 675-246, Andy J. Hornyak 671, Mike Kohl 643, Marlette Anderson 536-198.

Castle The League — Jeff Beauchamp 269.

Castle Mon. Molson Coors — Brandon Koelling 280.

Castle Tues. P.M. K.K. — Kathy Lawrenz 547, Sandy Hansen 547, Emma Wood 461, Sandy Roushia 448.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Stephanie Warner 197.

Castle Wed. Seniors — Duane Hoffman 617, Doc Defukio 616, Ed Plachno 693, Gary Schlicht 576-269.

Castle Strikettes — Melissa Jansen 567, Shelia Carter 549, Jodi Larsen 538, Shardae Feest 510, Christina Horvath 242.

Castle Knights of Castle — Brett Pinnecker 268.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 514-196, Dennis Thanig 496, Renne Thanig 491-181, Emma Wood 478.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Joseph Leonard 687-269, Omri Moynihan 614, Savannah Leonard 568-215, Paula Bernard 473.

T&C Wed. High School — Joseph Leonard 660, Tim Lois 635, Lucas Casanta 278, Marjorie Anderson 424, Allissa Gerth 410-153.

The Lanes Jr./Majors — Miguel Murillo 451-185, Clayton Landreman 436, Jayda Hayes 309-123, Riley Molnaa 309, Jamerie Hayes 281.

The Lanes Preps — Matthew Peterson 390-153, Ian Naegeli 321, Jurnee Hayes 337-130, Aubryana Morris 267.

The Lanes Bantams — Levi Cottingham 102, Alianna Lang 102-64, Maci Peterson 151-88, Kaydence Hanley 138.

The Lanes Bumpers — Liam Cottingham 134-72, Grant Kelein 65, Adysen Schroeckenthal 152-79.

Castle Majors — Cameron Calverley 642-270, Ryan Mai 635, Danielle Christopherson 588, Sakinah Thomas 571.

Castle Juniors — Quintin Billups 473, Nathan Wilson 398, McKenzie Larsen 523, JaQuora Jones 472.

Castle Preps — Blake Curley 350, Trenton White 287, Brooke Pron 334, Paige Pron 316.

Castle Bantams — Luca Melendez 125, Leo Melendez 77, Jordan Reff 50.

Golf

Johnson Park Women

Sept. 29 results

9-Hole Event: Low Net

Class AA — Event: Mary Kay Madisen 39; low gross: Connie Kirchner 47. Class A — Event/low gross: Diana Munoz 37/56. Class B — Event: Cheri Meyers 46; low gross: Carol Larsen 63. Class C — Event/low gross: Carol Steinmetz 42/69.

Meadowbrook C.C.

Oct. 8 results

FALL CLASSIC

Men

First place — Josh Kratochvil, Dave Kinzer, Bob Atauss, Mark Haushalter -6. Second place — Steve Kubiak, Fayaz Awan, Nick Ruetz, Peter Metz -5. Third place — Bruce Hansen, Jim Covelli, Larry Witkowiak, Mike Tennyson E.

Women

First place — Paula Adrahtas, Patty Theuring, Lenora Brockman, Karen Damrow +10. Second place — Nancy Schabacker, Krys Ruetz, Sherry Mayfield, Hui Torosian +11.

BASEBALL

MLB Postseason

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 4, Toronto 0, Seattle leads series 1-0

Saturday’s games

Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 9, 15 innings

Cleveland wins series 2-0

Seattle 10, Toronto 9,

Seattle wins series 2-0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s games

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3, Philadelphia leads series 1-0

San Diego 7, New York 1, San Diego leads series 1-0

Saturday’s games

New York 7, San Diego 3, Series tied 1-1

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0,

Philadelphia wins series 2-0

Sunday’s games

San Diego at New York (n)

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s games

Seattle at Houston (Verlander 18-4), TBD

Cleveland at New York Yankees, TBD

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s games

San Diego-New York Mets winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBD

Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD

auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Drive for the Cure 250

Saturday, At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 2.28 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 72 laps, 50 points.

2. (2) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 72, 45.

3. (37) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 72, 34.

4. (16) James Davison, Toyota, 72, 43.

5. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 72, 44.

6. (12) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 72, 31.

7. (15) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 72, 40.

8. (14) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 72, 35.

9. (17) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 72, 28.

10. (7) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 72, 30.

11. (6) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 72, 42.

12. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 72, 28.

13. (31) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 72, 24.

14. (10) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 72, 23.

15. (24) Daniil Kvyat, Toyota, 72, 22.

16. (4) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 72, 23.

17. (3) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 72, 25.

18. (23) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 72, 19.

19. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 72, 18.

20. (33) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 72, 17.

21. (19) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 72, 16.

22. (26) Scott Heckert, Ford, 72, 15.

23. (27) Brad Perez, Ford, 72, 0.

24. (36) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 72, 13.

25. (13) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 72, 0.

26. (32) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 72, 11.

27. (35) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 72, 10.

28. (34) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 72, 0.

29. (8) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 70, 15.

30. (9) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 70, 8.

31. (29) Andy Lally, Ford, 69, 6.

32. (11) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 67, 20.

33. (28) Patrick Gallagher, Ford, engine, 67, 4.

34. (20) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 66, 0.

35. (21) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, accident, 59, 0.

36. (30) Marco Andretti, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 1.

37. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, garage, 35, 1.

38. (38) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, accident, 7, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Winner: 70.769 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 21 minutes, 37 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.582 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Allmendinger 0-20; T.Gibbs 21; N.Gragson 22; S.Creed 23-37; B.Jones 38-40; R.Herbst 41; S.Creed 42-44; T.Gibbs 45-67; A.Allmendinger 68-72

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 25 laps; T.Gibbs, 2 times for 24 laps; S.Creed, 2 times for 18 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 3 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Herbst, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: N.Gragson, 7; A.Allmendinger, 5; T.Gibbs, 5; J.Allgaier, 3; J.Berry, 2; A.Hill, 2; B.Jones, 1; J.Clements, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. N.Gragson, 3056; 2. A.Allmendinger, 3044; 3. T.Gibbs, 3038; 4. J.Allgaier, 3033; 5. J.Berry, 3022; 6. A.Hill, 3018; 7. B.Jones, 3011; 8. S.Mayer, 3005; 9. R.Sieg, 2098; 10. D.Hemric, 2089; 11. R.Herbst, 2080; 12. J.Clements, 2046; 13. L.Cassill, 669; 14. S.Creed, 653; 15. A.Alfredo, 568; 16. B.Brown, 519.

HOCKEY

NHL PRESEASON

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 7 5 2 0 10 22 13

Ottawa 8 5 3 0 10 25 28

Buffalo 6 4 2 0 8 15 18

Boston 6 3 3 0 6 13 9

Detroit 8 3 5 0 6 19 17

Florida 6 2 4 0 4 14 23

Tampa Bay 5 1 4 0 2 9 19

Montreal 8 0 6 2 2 16 28

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 7 5 2 0 10 15 11

Columbus 8 4 2 2 10 23 18

Washington 6 4 1 1 9 13 9

Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11

N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 13 14

Pittsburgh 6 3 3 0 6 17 19

N.Y. Rangers 6 2 3 1 5 14 15

Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 7 6 1 0 12 22 11

St. Louis 8 6 2 0 12 29 21

Winnipeg 6 4 1 1 9 21 16

Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5

Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 13 18

Dallas 7 2 5 0 4 13 19

Chicago 6 1 5 0 2 6 22

Arizona 7 0 6 1 1 14 28

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 8 5 3 0 10 25 20

Vegas 7 4 2 1 9 27 21

San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14

Seattle 6 4 2 0 8 18 12

Anaheim 7 4 3 0 8 23 21

Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 19 18

Los Angeles 7 3 3 1 7 21 22

Vancouver 7 2 3 2 6 16 26

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Friday’s games

Pittsburgh 7, Buffalo 1

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

Edmonton 5, Seattle 3

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 3

Vancouver 4, Arizona 0

Saturday’s games

St. Louis 6, Chicago 0

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2

Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3

Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Detroit 1

Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT

New Jersey 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vegas 5, Arizona 1

End of preseason.

NHL REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s result

Nashville 4, San Jose 1

Saturday’s result

Nashville 3, San Jose 2

Tuesday’s games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Transactions

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed D Jusso Valimaki off waivers. Waived D Cam Dineen.

BOSTON BRUINS — Waived F Nick Foligno.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived F Anton Blidh.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived F Emil Bemstrom.

EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired C Klim Kostin from St. Louis in exchange for D Dmitri Samorukov. Waived F Devin Shore.

MINNESOTA WILD — Waived Cs Nicolas Petan and Mason Shaw.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived Ds Corey Schueneman and Madison Bowey.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Jimmy Vesey to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived Cs Zack MacEwen and Cooper Marody.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived F Josh Leivo.

SEATTLE KRACKEN — Waived F John Hayden.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Pierre-Cedric Labrie to a one-year, two-way contract. Waived D Philippe Myers.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived F Wayne Simmonds and C Adam Gaudette. Signed F Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Waived F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, D Lucas Johansen and C Henrik Borgstrom.

WINNIPEG JETS — Waived C Jansen Harkins.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 10

1920 — The Chicago Cardinals play to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is held at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field.

1920 — Cleveland Indians Bill Wambsganns completes an unassisted World Series triple play.

1936 — Ohio State trumpet player John Brungart dots the ‘i’ in “Script Ohio” for the first time during halftime of the Buckeyes’ 6-0 loss to Pittsburgh at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. After Brungart, the honor began to go exclusively to sousaphone players, with exceptions made for well-known fans of the Ohio State program, like John Glenn, Jack Nicklaus and Bob Hope.

1964 — John Henry Johnson of Pittsburgh rushes for 200 yards to lead the Steelers to a 23-7 triumph over the Cleveland Browns.

1974 — Danny Gare of Buffalo scores 18 seconds into his first NHL game as the Sabres beat the Boston Bruins 9-5.

1979 — Quebec’s Real Cloutier scores three goals in his first NHL game, but the Nordiques lose 5-3 to the Atlanta Flames.

1981 — Southern Cal’s Marcus Allen rushes for 211 yards, his fifth straight 200-plus rushing game, in a 13-10 loss to Arizona.

1987 — Columbia sets an NCAA record with its 35th straight loss, 38-8 to Princeton.

1998 — New Hampshire’s Jerry Azumah becomes the first back in NCAA Division I-AA history to run for more than 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. He has 165 yards and one touchdown in a 22-13 loss to Richmond.

2004 — New England wins its 19th straight game, setting an NFL record for consecutive wins — counting the playoffs — with a 24-10 victory over Miami.

2011 — NBA Commissioner David Stern cancels the first two weeks of the season after owners and players are unable to reach a new labor deal and end the lockout. Games originally scheduled to be played from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14 are wiped out.

2011 — Anthony Calvillo becomes pro football’s all-time passing leader in spectacular fashion with a 50-yard TD pass to Jamel Richardson that cements the Montreal Alouettes’ 29-19 win over the Toronto Argonauts. Calvillo needed 258 yards to break Damon Allen’s all-time CFL record of 72,381 yards.