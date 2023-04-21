Bowling

Local

MEN’S LEADERS

787—Demetrius Polk, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

765—Mark Malison, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

761—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

731—Larry Mikulecky, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

726—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

718—Randy Canales, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

717—Perry Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

717—Jordan Wolfe, Knights of Castle

712—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

710—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

709—Adam Gebel, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

708—Kevin Clark, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

706—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

703—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

701—Todd Kjell, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

WOMEN’S LEADERS

690—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

659—Sydney Wiroll, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

626—Taylor Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

600—Laura Drissel, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff

LEAGUES

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Jolene Ahles 574-226, Linda Hagen 538, Patricia McNeil 510, Marcy Whited 480.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Tristan White 697, Kyle Kisner 687, Glen Halberstadt 682, Jeffery Fernholz 662, Demetrius Pok 299.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 509-179, Dennis Thanig 483, Sandy Strini 483, Renee Thanig 459, Emma Wood 173.

Knights of Castle — Jordan Wolfe 275.

T&C Weds. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 460, Mae Boeger 430-182, Anita Hirt 420, Janet Johnson 308.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Kevin Clark 267, Sydney Wiroll 267.

T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic — Steven Gerth 690, Ethan Witterholt 286, Taylor Holbek 576, Amber Vogt 556-227.

T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen — Mark Vande Velde 696, Mike Miles 668, Mark Malison 289, Jennifer Czerniak 475, Maria Fudge 451-181.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Nicole Heckel 545, Polly Burright 526, Kristin Stam 513, Laura Drissel 214.

BASEBALL

MLB leaders

Through Thursday

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING—M.Chapman, Toronto, .397; Mateo, Baltimore, .362; Bichette, Toronto, .354; Rizzo, New York, .344; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .338; Verdugo, Boston, .338; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .333; Hays, Baltimore, .324; Dubón, Houston, .323; France, Seattle, .316.

RUNS—Giménez, Cleveland, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; France, Seattle, 17; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16; Walls, Tampa Bay, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Hays, Baltimore, 15; K.Hernández, Boston, 15; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 15.

RBI—Alvarez, Houston, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; A.García, Texas, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 16; Tucker, Houston, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15.

HITS—Bichette, Toronto, 29; M.Chapman, Toronto, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 25; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; France, Seattle, 24; Franco, Tampa Bay, 22; Hays, Baltimore, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 22; Semien, Texas, 22.

DOUBLES—M.Chapman, Toronto, 9; France, Seattle, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; N.Lowe, Texas, 7; Vaughn, Chicago, 7; 11 tied at 6.

TRIPLES—Greene, Detroit, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 23 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Devers, Boston, 7; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; Burger, Chicago, 5; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; M.Chapman, Toronto, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 17 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES—Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 8; Volpe, New York, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Peña, Houston, 5; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5.

PITCHING—Cole, New York, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Cortes, New York, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 3-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.

ERA—L.Castillo, Seattle, 0.73; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.86; Cole, New York, 0.95; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.57; P.López, Minnesota, 1.73; F.Valdez, Houston, 1.80; Cease, Chicago, 2.02; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.02; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.88.

STRIKEOUTS—P.López, Minnesota, 33; Cole, New York, 32; deGrom, Texas, 32; Gausman, Toronto, 30; Sale, Boston, 30; Cease, Chicago, 29; Ryan, Minnesota, 29; Gilbert, Seattle, 28; Lynn, Chicago, 28; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING—Arraez, Miami, .438; Nimmo, New York, .368; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .367; Stott, Philadelphia, .360; Marsh, Philadelphia, .356; Bogaerts, San Diego, .350; E.Díaz, Colorado, .339; Hoerner, Chicago, .338; Swanson, Chicago, .338; J.Rojas, Arizona, .333.

RUNS—Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 18; Alonso, New York, 17; India, Cincinnati, 17; Yelich, Milwaukee, 17; Freeman, Los Angeles, 16; Hoerner, Chicago, 16; Lindor, New York, 16; Bellinger, Chicago, 15; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 15; Olson, Atlanta, 15; Swanson, Chicago, 15; Turner, Philadelphia, 15; Wisdom, Chicago, 15.

RBI—Olson, Atlanta, 20; Alonso, New York, 19; Gorman, St. Louis, 18; Lindor, New York, 17; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 17; Muncy, Los Angeles, 16; Bohm, Philadelphia, 16; Outman, Los Angeles, 15; Wisdom, Chicago, 15; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 15.

HITS—Stott, Philadelphia, 32; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 29; Arraez, Miami, 28; Bogaerts, San Diego, 28; Hoerner, Chicago, 27; Turner, Philadelphia, 27; Nimmo, New York, 25; Bohm, Philadelphia, 23; Freeman, Los Angeles, 23; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 23.

DOUBLES—Castellanos, Philadelphia, 9; Happ, Chicago, 8; Lindor, New York, 8; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 8; Grisham, San Diego, 7; India, Cincinnati, 7; Murphy, Atlanta, 7; Soler, Miami, 7; Stott, Philadelphia, 7; 11 tied at 6.

TRIPLES—Marsh, Philadelphia, 3; Outman, Los Angeles, 3; Abrams, Washington, 2; Joe, Pittsburgh, 2; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 2; Turner, Philadelphia, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Alonso, New York, 9; Muncy, Los Angeles, 8; Wisdom, Chicago, 8; Olson, Atlanta, 6; Suwinski, Pittsburgh, 5; Gorman, St. Louis, 5; Tellez, Milwaukee, 5; Soler, Miami, 5; Outman, Los Angeles, 5; Cron, Colorado, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; Bogaerts, San Diego, 5.

STOLEN BASES—Hoerner, Chicago, 9; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 8; Carroll, Arizona, 7; S.Marte, New York, 7; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 6; Bae, Pittsburgh, 5; Azocar, San Diego, 4; Berti, Miami, 4; Estrada, San Francisco, 4; India, Cincinnati, 4; Locastro, New York, 4; Turner, Philadelphia, 4; Yelich, Milwaukee, 4.

PITCHING—Steele, Chicago, 3-0; Senga, New York, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 3-1; Megill, New York, 3-1; K.Nelson, Arizona, 3-1; Luzardo, Miami, 2-0; Strider, Atlanta, 2-0; Ashcraft, Cincinnati, 2-0; Jameson, Arizona, 2-0; Bednar, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Yacabonis, New York, 2-0.

ERA—Stroman, Chicago, 0.75; Ashcraft, Cincinnati, 1.42; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 1.42; Steele, Chicago, 1.44; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 1.90; Oviedo, Pittsburgh, 2.22; Strider, Atlanta, 2.46; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.52; Kelly, Arizona, 2.53; Luzardo, Miami, 2.74.

STRIKEOUTS—Strider, Atlanta, 36; Lodolo, Cincinnati, 31; Gallen, Arizona, 28; Webb, San Francisco, 28; Strahm, Philadelphia, 27; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 26; Luzardo, Miami, 26; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 26; Gore, Washington, 25; Keller, Pittsburgh, 25; Oviedo, Pittsburgh, 25; Senga, New York, 25; Stroman, Chicago, 25.

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs

FIRST ROUND (best-of-7)

Thursday’s results

Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 97

(Philadelphia leads series 3-0)

Golden State 114, Sacramento 97

(Sacramento leads series 2-1)

Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124

(Phoenix leads series 2-1)

Friday’s results

Boston at Atlanta, (n)

(Boston led series 2-0)

Cleveland at New York, (n)

(Series tied 1-1)

Denver at Minnesota, (n)

(Denver led series 2-0)

Saturday’s games

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

Sunday’s games

Cleveland at New York, 12 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 2:30 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs

FIRST ROUND (best-of-7)

Thursday’s results

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2

(Series tied 1-1)

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1

(N.Y. Rangers leads series 2-0)

Colorado 3, Seattle 2

(Series tied 1-1)

Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2

(Series tied 1-1)

Friday’s results

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, (n)

(Carolina led series 2-0)

Boston at Florida, (n)

(Series tied 1-1)

Dallas at Minnesota, (n)

(Series tied 1-1)

Edmonton at Los Angeles, (n)

(Series tied 1-1)

Saturday’s games

Vegas at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 2:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Enyel De Los Santos from the paternity list.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pablo Lopez on a four-year contract through 2027. Reinstated INF Jorge Polanco from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Simeon Woods Richardson from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Jorge Alcala and INF Eduard Julien to St. Paul.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Jeremiah Estrada from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Javier Assad to Iowa.

LOS ANGELES DODGES — Transferred RHP Ryan Pepiot from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Michael Grove on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jake Reed from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 20. Reinstated HP Steven Okert from the 15-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Fired head coach Nick Nurse.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MECURY — Named Taja Edwards assistant coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Detroit WR Quintez Cephus, S C.J. Moore and Washington DE Shaka Toney indefinitely for violating league’s gambling policy. Suspended Detroit WRs Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams for six games for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released CB Casey Hayward Jr.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Tyler Huntley to his restricted free agent tender.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed K Tyler Bass to a four-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Quintez Cephus and S C.J. Moore.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Ben Myers from Colorado (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned F Sammy Walker to Iowa (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned LW Bennett MacArthur from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed G Simon Jillson to a short-term loan from LA Galaxy II (MLS Next Pro).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Loaned D Ryan Spaulding to Tampa Bay (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named J.T. Deppe head men’s volleyball coach.