Bowling
Local
MEN’S LEADERS
794— Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Bros Points
784— Brian Jansen, The Lanes Angry Bros Points
777— Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Bros Points
757— Matt Siekert, Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial
757— Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard
748— Matthew Henkes, The Lanes Angry Bros Points
738— Michael J. Sorenson, The Lanes Sooners
726— Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
725— Paul Jacobs, The Lanes Trestleboard
722— Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Angry Bros Points
721— Mike Kohl, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap
717— Steve Ludwig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
715— Mike Miles, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
714— Rick Scherff, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
708— Jeff Delange, T&C Mon. Night Majors
706— Aaron Druktenis, The Lanes Angry Bros Points
702— Michael Sexton, The Lanes Angry Bros Points
700— Josh Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard
700— Joseph Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors
WOMEN’S LEADERS
609— Lorraine Draper, T&C Mon. ABC
605— Bonnie Schmidt, T&C Mon. ABC
LEAGUES
The Lanes Angry Bros Points — Demetrius Polk 699, Matthew Lunde 696, Matthew Henkes 300, Mike Vasey 300, Lisa Jarstad 575, Katelynn Fletcher 575-211.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — John Weis 690-265, Scott O’Brien 682, Gregg Landreman 667, Nancy Vioski 460-159.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Kevin Paap 696, Mike Scalf 667, Michael Hohnl 289, Karen Schiller 524-198, Rachel Pynaker 466.
The Lanes Sooners — Seth Sanchez 664, Andy J. Hornyak 627, Michael J. Sorenson 257, Linda Hagen 491-187, Marlette Anderson 410.
Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial — Rick Ward 686, Brian Krempasky 675, Jake Birch 673, Logan Veto 665.
Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3-Man Scratch — Butch Schoenfuss 699, Brennan Routheaux 683, Holly Felks 599, Kelly Haulotte 549.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Ellie Mack 503-203, Sandy Nannemann 501, Tammie Storm 491, Gayle Rosenthal 475.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — CJ Torosian 693, Michael Scalf 688, Ryan Kiedrowski 297, Sue Daschner 552, Jessica Storm 542-231.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Mike Mueller 605, Jim Licht 574-216, Joyce Malison 386, Rosie Storm 358-158.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Curtis Schwab 533, Ben Nowacki 522, Tom Klein 198, Courtney Lufkin 501-227, Lucia Janke 433.
Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. — Sandy Roushia 539-203, Judy Shales-Reinier 486, Eileen Stuebe 490, Cathy Larrabee 456.
T&C Mon. ABC — Chuck Strehlow 698-257, Chris Richter 647, Jake Kessler 647, Mary Anne Thomas 594, Lorraine Draper 256.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Mike McNeill 698, Jason Seifert 671, Jeff Delange 280, Kay Eldert 385-135, Liz Tilindis 349.
JUNIORS
The Lanes Jrs/Majors — Owen Tello 439-162, Ryan Harms 399, Jayden Jackson 380, Camden Mattie 333.
The Lanes Preps — Matthew Peterson 412-154, Ian Naegeli 332, Benjamin Harms 284, Frederic Plumley 266.
The Lanes Bantams — Lilyana Lang 161, Maci Peterson 155, Kaydence Hanley 154-90, Alianna Lang 132.
The Lanes Bumpers — Ry-Ry Beckett 183, Hailey Schroeckenthal 171-97, Adysen Schroekenthal 161, Kora Egbert 157.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Alan Howell 494, Hayden Johnson 490, Joseph Leonard 255, Savannah Leonard 573-221, Marjorie Anderson 536.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Riley Gerth 461-181, Tylor Larson 438, Shelby Gruling 338-155, Sophia Tuyls 275.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Raymond Schwartz 226-125, Oliver Caldwell 182, JJ Berberich 173, Tristan Ludwig 169.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Jaxon Lehner 152-86, Wyatt Rullman 147, Parker Biller 145, Lily Stiltner 175-90.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 54 21 .720 —
x-Boston 52 24 .684 2½
x-Philadelphia 49 26 .653 5
x-Cleveland 48 29 .623 7
New York 43 33 .566 11½
Brooklyn 40 35 .533 14
Miami 40 36 .526 14½
Atlanta 38 38 .500 16½
Toronto 38 38 .500 16½
Chicago 36 39 .480 18
Washington 34 42 .447 20½
Indiana 33 43 .434 21½
Orlando 32 44 .421 22½
e-Charlotte 26 51 .338 29
e-Detroit 16 59 .213 38
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 51 24 .680 —
x-Memphis 48 27 .640 3
Sacramento 45 30 .600 6
Phoenix 40 35 .533 11
L.A. Clippers 40 36 .526 11½
Golden State 40 37 .519 12
Minnesota 39 37 .513 12½
New Orleans 38 38 .500 13½
L.A. Lakers 37 38 .493 14
Oklahoma City 37 39 .487 14½
Dallas 37 39 .487 14½
Utah 35 40 .467 16
Portland 32 43 .427 19
e-San Antonio 19 56 .253 32
e-Houston 18 58 .237 33½
x-clinched playoff spot
e-eliminated from playoff contention
Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs
Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament
Tuesday’s results
Washington 130, Boston 111
Toronto 106, Miami 92
Atlanta 120, Cleveland 118
Memphis 113, Orlando 108
Charlotte 137, Oklahoma City 134
Golden State 120, New Orleans 109
Wednesday’s results
Milwaukee at Indiana, (n)
Dallas at Philadelphia, (n)
Houston at Brooklyn, (n)
Miami at New York, (n)
Detroit at Oklahoma City, (n)
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, (n)
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, (n)
Utah at San Antonio, (n)
Minnesota at Phoenix, (n)
Sacramento at Portland, (n)
Thursday’s games
Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday’s games
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
y-Boston 74 57 12 5 119 276 159
x-Toronto 73 44 20 9 97 251 203
Tampa Bay 75 43 26 6 92 257 230
Florida 74 36 31 7 79 257 256
Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271
Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240
Detroit 73 32 32 9 73 216 242
e-Montreal 75 30 39 6 66 217 276
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
x-Carolina 73 47 17 9 103 241 192
x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206
x-N.Y. Rangers 74 44 20 10 98 253 200
N.Y. Islanders 75 38 28 9 85 224 206
Pittsburgh 74 36 28 10 82 239 243
Washington 74 34 32 8 76 236 231
Philadelphia 73 29 32 12 70 198 238
e-Columbus 73 23 43 7 53 198 291
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Minnesota 74 43 22 9 95 224 199
Colorado 73 44 23 6 94 245 201
Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205
Winnipeg 75 41 31 3 85 222 212
Nashville 73 37 28 8 82 206 217
St. Louis 74 34 34 6 74 242 273
e-Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262
e-Chicago 74 24 44 6 54 180 266
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 74 46 22 6 98 246 212
Los Angeles 74 43 21 10 96 259 238
Edmonton 75 43 23 9 95 298 255
Seattle 73 40 25 8 88 254 236
Calgary 75 34 26 15 83 240 233
Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276
e-Anaheim 74 23 41 10 56 190 302
e-San Jose 74 20 39 15 55 212 286
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
e-eliminated from playoff contention
Tuesday’s results
Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2
Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0
Nashville 2, Boston 1
Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT
Dallas 4, Chicago 1
Calgary 2, Los Angeles 1
Edmonton 7, Vegas 4
San Jose 3, Winnipeg 0
Wednesday’s results
Florida at Toronto, (n)
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, (n)
Minnesota at Colorado, (n)
Thursday’s games
Columbus at Boston, 6 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.