010723-AGT-BOWLING_merged

Bowling

Local

MEN’S LEADERS

758—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

750—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

748—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Wed. Niters

744—Bob Baker, T&C Mon. Night Majors

744—Joseph Leonard, T&C Wed. High School

744—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

741—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Wed. Niters

740—Zach Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Classic

739—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

736—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors

731—James Schnell, River City Wed. Men

730—Brian Dubinsky, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

726—Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Mon. Classic

721—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

721—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

719—Don Stardy, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

718—Randy Canales, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

717—Terry Papcke, T&C Mon. Night Majors

717—Alan Howell, T&C Wed. High School

716—Bill Dangutis, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

711—Steve Gerth, River City Miller Mon. Classic

709—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Classic

707—Josh Bergles, Old Settler’s Mon. 3 Man

704—Gary Schlicht, Castle Wed. Seniors

WOMEN’S LEADERS

694—Jessica Storm, River City Fri. Night Mixed

675—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Classic

674—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

652—Eleanor Treffinger, River City Fri. Night Mixed

637—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

609—Julie Olson, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

602—Kimberly Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

LEAGUES

T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Chris Richter 589-206, Dale Streblow 535, Louise Johnson 460, Amy Petrasky 420-163.

T&C Mon. ABC — George Fennell 652, Chris Richter 606, Fred Moore 267, Bonnie Schmidt 495, Lorraine Draper 494, Mae Boeger 487-188.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Ken Leasure 667, Jason Seifert 656, Terry Papcke 277, Kay Eldert 386-141.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Kathy Riley 495, Gayle Rosenthal 473, Trisha Ketterhagen 464, Sandy Nannemann 463-210.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — Zach Torosian 685, James Schnell 653, Jake Robers 259, Robin Schreck 493, Amanda Moll-Bierer 480, Jessica Storm 267.

River City Miller Mon. Classic — Mike Miles 694, Pat McNally 671, Chuck Torosian 288, Jessica Storm 233.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Mike Mueller 612, Ken Litwicki 607, Dale Winters 226, Joyce Malison 478-162, Betty Miller 394.

Old Settler’s Mon. 3 Man — Rich Wonders 694, Tom Pfeiffer 633, Holly Felks 589, Kelly Haulotte 578.

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Andrew Fenderson 583, Ed Plachno 582, Carol Plachno 502, Sharon Lopez 483.

Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. — Kathy Lawrenz 529, Emma Wood 510-213, Sandy Roushia 507, Cathy Larrabee 432.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Carl Chernouski 679, Tristian Albrecht 659, Brian Dubinsky 300, Kristi Dangutis 583, Julie Olson 245.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 515-219, Mae Boeger 491, Anita Hirt 413, Janet Johnson 384.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Bryan Holbek 299, Taylor Holbek 599, Jenny Wonders 257.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 595, Mike Miller 579-227, Diane Fincutter 529, Janelle Flintrop 490-207.

River City Wed. Men — Zach Woelfel 697, Jim Jungbauer 670, CJ Torosian 658, Tim Lang 270, Sabrina Hookstead 410-175.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Stephanie Warner 572-213, Nancy Nelson 530, Tiffany Smith 521.

Castle Wed. Seniors — Ron Sommer 609, Mike McClure 607, Dick Davies 606, Ed Plachno 575, Gary Schlicht 248.

Castle Wed. Niters — Tyronn Dyess 279.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 542, Walt Strini 509-194, Renee Thanig 558-199, Emma Wood 572.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Lucas Casanta 641, Tyler Suchomel 596, Joseph Leonard 300, Marjorie Anderson 540-192, Savannah Leonard 516.

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263

Miami 8 8 0 .500 386 393

New England 8 8 0 .500 341 312

e-N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 290 305

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 8 8 0 .500 384 334

Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339

e-Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395

e-Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306

x-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 334 288

Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 280 332

e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 13 3 0 .813 465 356

x-L.A. Chargers 10 6 0 .625 363 353

e-Las Vegas 6 10 0 .375 382 387

e-Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 455 328

x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316

x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349

e-Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328

e-New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335

e-Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369

e-Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414

Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411

Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351

e-Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264

Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385

e-L.A. Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365

e-Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Week 18

Saturday’s games

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Carolina at New Orleans, Noon

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Noon

Houston at Indianapolis, Noon

Minnesota at Chicago, Noon

N.Y. Jets at Miami, Noon

New England at Buffalo, Noon

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Noon

Baltimore at Cincinnati, Noon

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 27 12 .692 —

Brooklyn 25 13 .658 1½

Philadelphia 23 14 .622 3

New York 21 18 .538 6

Toronto 16 22 .421 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 20 19 .513 —

Atlanta 18 20 .474 1½

Washington 17 22 .436 3

Orlando 14 25 .359 6

Charlotte 10 29 .256 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 25 13 .658 —

Cleveland 25 14 .641 ½

Indiana 21 18 .538 4½

Chicago 17 21 .447 8

Detroit 11 30 .268 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 25 13 .658 —

New Orleans 24 14 .632 1

Dallas 22 17 .564 3½

San Antonio 12 26 .316 13

Houston 10 29 .256 15½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 25 13 .658 —

Portland 19 18 .514 5½

Utah 20 21 .488 6½

Minnesota 18 21 .462 7½

Oklahoma City 16 22 .421 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 20 17 .541 —

L.A. Clippers 21 19 .525 ½

Phoenix 20 19 .513 1

Golden State 20 19 .513 1

L.A. Lakers 17 21 .447 3½

Thursday’s results

Memphis 123, Orlando 115

Boston 124, Dallas 95

Utah 131, Houston 114

Denver 122, L.A. Clippers 91

Friday’s games

Chicago at Philadelphia, (n)

Portland at Indiana, (n)

Brooklyn at New Orleans, (n)

New York at Toronto, (n)

Charlotte at Milwaukee, (n)

Detroit at San Antonio, (n)

Washington at Oklahoma City, (n)

Cleveland at Denver, (n)

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, (n)

Miami at Phoenix, (n)

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, (n)

Saturday’s games

Boston at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 5 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

College men

how the AP Top 25 fared

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday

No. 1 Purdue (14-1) does not play. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.

No. 2 Houston (15-1) does not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Sunday.

No. 3 Kansas (13-1) at West Virginia. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday.

No. 4 UConn (14-2) vs. Creighton. Next: at Marquette, Wednesday.

No. 5 Arizona (14-1) vs. Washington St. Next: at Oregon St., Thursday.

No. 6 Texas (12-2) at Oklahoma St. Next: vs. No. 17 TCU, Wednesday.

No. 7 Alabama (12-2) vs. Kentucky. Next: at No. 13 Arkansas, Wednesday.

No. 8 Tennessee (12-2) at South Carolina. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

No. 9 Gonzaga (13-3) at Santa Clara. Next: at BYU, Thursday.

No. 10 UCLA (14-2) does not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.

No. 11 Virginia (10-3) vs. Syracuse. Next: vs. North Carolina, Tuesday.

No. 12 Miami (13-2) does not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Wednesday.

No. 13 Arkansas (12-2) at No. 22 Auburn. Next: vs. No. 7 Alabama, Wednesday.

No. 14 Wisconsin (11-2) at Illinois. Next: vs. Michigan St., Tuesday.

No. 15 Indiana (10-4) does not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 16 Duke (11-4) at Boston College. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Wednesday.

No. 17 TCU (13-1) vs. No. 25 Iowa St. Next: at No. 6 Texas, Wednesday.

No. 18 Xavier (12-3) at Villanova. Next: vs. Creighton, Wednesday.

No. 19 Baylor (10-4) vs. Kansas St. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.

No. 20 Missouri (12-2) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.

No. 21 New Mexico (14-1) vs. UNLV. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Monday.

No. 22 Auburn (11-3) vs. No. 13 Arkansas. Next: at Mississippi, Tuesday.

No. 23 Charleston (15-1) vs. Delaware. Next: at UNC Wilmington, Wednesday.

No. 24 Ohio St. (10-4) does not play. Next: at Maryland, Sunday.

No. 25 Iowa St. (11-2) at No. 17 TCU. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.

College women

how the AP Top 25 fared

Friday

No. 1 South Carolina (15-0) did not play. Next: at Mississippi St., Sunday.

No. 2 Stanford (15-1) did not play. Next: at California, Sunday.

No. 3 Ohio St. (16-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

No. 4 Notre Dame (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 22 North Carolina, Sunday.

No. 5 UConn (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday.

No. 6 Indiana (13-1) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 7 LSU (15-0) did not play. Next: at Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 8 Utah (14-0) at Colorado. Next: vs. Arizona St., Friday.

No. 9 Virginia Tech (13-2) did not play. Next: at Miami, Sunday.

No. 10 NC State (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

No. 11 Iowa St. (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Oklahoma, Sunday.

No. 12 UCLA (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

No. 13 Maryland (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan St., Saturday.

No. 14 Michigan (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Iowa, Saturday.

No. 15 Arizona (12-2) vs. Oregon St. Next: vs. No. 18 Oregon, Sunday.

No. 16 Iowa (11-4) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Michigan, Saturday.

No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Sunday.

No. 18 Oregon (11-3) at Arizona St. Next: at No. 15 Arizona, Sunday.

No. 19 Duke (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.

No. 20 Gonzaga (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.

No. 21 Kansas (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Baylor, Saturday.

No. 22 North Carolina (9-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 23 Baylor (11-3) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Kansas, Saturday.

No. 24 St. John’s (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.

No. 25 Creighton (9-5) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Sunday.

Boys basketball

(THURSDAY’S GAMES)

Martin Luther 77, Prairie 63

PRAIRIE (7-4)

Shannon 6 5-8 18, Eeg 2 0-0 6, Fenderson 5 2-6 15, Roehl-Landrum 3 0-0 6, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Fiegel 5 2-3 16. Totals 22 9-17 63.

MARTIN LUTHER (6-4)

Shakur 8 4-4 21, Dorris 8 0-0 20, Haynes 8 2-3 18, Cooil 1 0-0 2, Gonzales 1 0-1 2, Thomas 5 0-0 12, Taylor 0 2-4 2. Totals 31 8-12 77.

Halftime—Martin Luther 34, Prairie 28. 3-point goals—Shannon, Eeg 2, Fenderson 3, Fiegel 4, Shakur, Dorris 4, Thomas 2. Total fouls—Prairie 15, Martin Luther 13. Rebounds—Prairie 31 (Fenderson 11).

Lake Geneva Badger 43, Waterford 41

BADGER (7-4)

Lyon 4 5-8 13, Cataldo 4 2-2 14, Turner 4 0-0 8, Thomas 1 2-2 4, Scheideman 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 9-13 42.

WATERFORD (6-6)

Finnegan 2 1-2 6, Martinson 1 1-2 4, Chart 4 0-1 10, Whitford 0 0-0 0, Beesley 2 3-3 8, Spence 1 0-0 2, Geerdts 0 0-0 0, Gustafson 3 2-2 11, Storm 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-10 41.

Halftime—Waterford 29, Badger 20. 3-point goals—Cataldo 4, Finnegan, Martinson, Chart 2, Gustafson 3. Total fouls—Badger 12, Waterford 11. Rebounds—Badger 24, Waterford 31 (Martinson 11).

(WEDNESDAY’S GAME)

Westosha Central 57, St. Catherine’s 43

ST. CATHERINE’S (8-1)

Hamilton 2 0-1 4, Moherek 3 0-2 8, Thomas 6 1-1 15, Oliver 1 0-0 3, Carr 0 0-0 0, Glass-Barnes 0 0-0 0, Pitts 3 6-6 13, E. Wray 0 0-0 0, I. Wray 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-10 43.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (7-2)

Sippy 4 4-6 12, Burns 1 0-0 2, Kinzler 5 0-0 10, Griffin 7 2-2 15, Anderson 1 2-4 4, Lubkeman 2 2-2 6, Turner 3 2-3 8. Totals 22 12-17 57.

Halftime—Westosha 16, St. Catherine’s 14. 3-point goals—Moherek 2, Thomas 2, Oliver, Pitts, Griffin. Total fouls—St. Catherine’s 16, Westosha 10.

Girls basketball

(THURSDAY’S GAMES)

Union Grove 80, Burlington 43

UNION GROVE (9-1)

Domagalski 1 1-2 4, A. Lamers 2 0-0 4, May 4 0-0 10, Spang 2 0-0 4, Gleason 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 0-0 4, B. Lamers 1 0-0 2, Hafferkamp 3 0-2 6, Ludvigsen 9 1-1 21, Orcutt 0 0-0 0, Rampulla 7 2-3 19, Feuker 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 4-8 80.

BURLINGTON (10-4)

B. Clapp 3 1-2 7, Reesman 0 2-2 2, Munson 1 0-0 3, Warner 1 1-3 4, Weis 0 0-0 0, Kretschmer 0 0-0 0, Bebow 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 0-0 2, E. Clapp 3 1-3 9, Stoughton 3 1-1 8, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Kwiatkowski 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 6-11 43.

Halftime—Union Grove 48, Burlington 30. 3-point goals—Domagalski, May 2, Ludvigsen 2, Rampulla 3, Munson, Warner, E. Clapp 2, Stoughton 2, Kwiatkowski 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 15, Burlington 8. Rebounds—Union Grove 37 (Rampulla 7).

Waterford 60, Greendale 56, OT

GREENDALE (7-6)

Glatczak 2 0-0 4, Swenski 3 0-0 6, Paszkiewicz 2 2-6 6, St. Lawrence 5 2-2 13, Yoder 1 0-0 2, Lokker 3 2-2 10, Edwards 6 2-4 15. Totals 22 8-15 56.

WATERFORD (5-8)

Ninkovic 1 2-6 4, Strasser 0 0-0 0, Gorn 0 0-0 0, Cornell 4 7-10 16, Talavera 4 1-1 9, Krueger 6 3-6 16, Rozanski 0 0-0 0, Snifka 4 7-11 15, Holmes 0 0-0 0, Stelpflug 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 20-34 60.

Halftime—Waterford 35, Greendale 34. End of regulation—Tied 56-56. 3-point goals—St. Lawrence, Lokker 2, Edwards, Cornell, Krueger. Total fouls—Greendale 23, Waterford 14. Rebounds—Greendale 36, Waterford 33 (Snifka 11).

St. Catherine’s 56, Elkhorn 43

ELKHORN (10-3)

Malvitz 0 0-2 0, Woyak 0 1-1 1, Schultz 3 2-2 9, Storlie 2 0-0 5, Lile 11 0-7 25, Champeny 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 4-14 43.

ST. CATHERINE’S (6-5)

Price 8 0-0 20, Conley 0 0-0 0, Collier-White 9 2-6 20, Davidovic 3 0-0 7, Clark 1 0-1 2, Pardo 1 0-0 2, Neave 0 0-0 0, Green 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 3-9 56.

Halftime—St. Catherine’s 25, Elkhorn 18. 3-point goals—Schultz, Storlie, Lile 3, Price 4, Davidovic. Total fouls—St. Catherine’s 15, Elkhorn 10.

Dominican 51, Catholic Central 14

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-6)

Schwenn 1 1-1 3, Henderson 0 0-0 0, Garratt 2 1-1 5, Ricci 0 0-0 0, K. Loos 3 0-0 6, T. Loos 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 2-2 14.

DOMINICAN (10-1)

Love 2 2-2 7, Bly 1 0-2 3, Makari Cornelius 1 0-1 2, Makai. Cornelius 1 2-3 4, McGee 5 0-2 10, Okoro 4 1-5 9, McFarlane 2 0-0 4, Burgos Schroeder 5 0-0 12. Totals 20 5-14 51.

Halftime—Dominican 27, Catholic Central 7. 3-point goals—Love, Bly, Burgos Schroeder 2. Total fouls—Dominican 8. Rebounds—Dominican 24 (Okoro 9).

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Boston 38 30 4 4 64 145 85

Toronto 39 23 9 7 53 131 105

Tampa Bay 37 24 12 1 49 131 108

Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122

Detroit 36 16 13 7 39 111 122

Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116

Florida 39 17 18 4 38 129 134

Montreal 39 15 21 3 33 104 148

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Carolina 39 25 8 6 56 124 104

New Jersey 39 24 12 3 51 132 103

N.Y. Rangers 40 22 12 6 50 131 109

Washington 41 22 13 6 50 137 115

N.Y. Islanders 40 22 16 2 46 128 110

Pittsburgh 38 19 13 6 44 124 116

Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127

Columbus 37 11 24 2 24 96 148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109

Winnipeg 38 24 13 1 49 122 97

Minnesota 37 22 13 2 46 121 103

Colorado 37 19 15 3 41 109 108

St. Louis 39 19 17 3 41 125 143

Nashville 37 17 14 6 40 105 113

Arizona 37 13 19 5 31 107 139

Chicago 37 8 25 4 20 80 141

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Vegas 41 27 12 2 56 139 115

Los Angeles 42 22 14 6 50 137 145

Seattle 37 21 12 4 46 131 118

Edmonton 40 21 17 2 44 142 135

Calgary 39 18 14 7 43 122 119

Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 131 149

San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146

Anaheim 39 11 24 4 26 90 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s results

St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1

Nashville 5, Carolina 3

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Vegas 5, Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 4, Colorado 2

Boston 5, Los Angeles 2

Friday’s games

Florida at Detroit, (n)

Nashville at Washington, (n)

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, (n)

Arizona at Chicago, (n)

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, (n)

San Jose at Anaheim, (n)

Saturday’s games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.