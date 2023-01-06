010723-AGT-BOWLING_merged

Bowling
Local
MEN’S LEADERS
758—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
750—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
748—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Wed. Niters
744—Bob Baker, T&C Mon. Night Majors
744—Joseph Leonard, T&C Wed. High School
744—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
741—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Wed. Niters
740—Zach Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Classic
739—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
736—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
731—James Schnell, River City Wed. Men
730—Brian Dubinsky, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
726—Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Mon. Classic
721—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
721—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
719—Don Stardy, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
718—Randy Canales, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
717—Terry Papcke, T&C Mon. Night Majors
717—Alan Howell, T&C Wed. High School
716—Bill Dangutis, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
711—Steve Gerth, River City Miller Mon. Classic
709—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Classic
707—Josh Bergles, Old Settler’s Mon. 3 Man
704—Gary Schlicht, Castle Wed. Seniors
WOMEN’S LEADERS
694—Jessica Storm, River City Fri. Night Mixed
675—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Classic
674—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
652—Eleanor Treffinger, River City Fri. Night Mixed
637—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
609—Julie Olson, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
602—Kimberly Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
LEAGUES
T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Chris Richter 589-206, Dale Streblow 535, Louise Johnson 460, Amy Petrasky 420-163.
T&C Mon. ABC — George Fennell 652, Chris Richter 606, Fred Moore 267, Bonnie Schmidt 495, Lorraine Draper 494, Mae Boeger 487-188.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Ken Leasure 667, Jason Seifert 656, Terry Papcke 277, Kay Eldert 386-141.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Kathy Riley 495, Gayle Rosenthal 473, Trisha Ketterhagen 464, Sandy Nannemann 463-210.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Zach Torosian 685, James Schnell 653, Jake Robers 259, Robin Schreck 493, Amanda Moll-Bierer 480, Jessica Storm 267.
River City Miller Mon. Classic — Mike Miles 694, Pat McNally 671, Chuck Torosian 288, Jessica Storm 233.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Mike Mueller 612, Ken Litwicki 607, Dale Winters 226, Joyce Malison 478-162, Betty Miller 394.
Old Settler’s Mon. 3 Man — Rich Wonders 694, Tom Pfeiffer 633, Holly Felks 589, Kelly Haulotte 578.
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Andrew Fenderson 583, Ed Plachno 582, Carol Plachno 502, Sharon Lopez 483.
Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. — Kathy Lawrenz 529, Emma Wood 510-213, Sandy Roushia 507, Cathy Larrabee 432.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Carl Chernouski 679, Tristian Albrecht 659, Brian Dubinsky 300, Kristi Dangutis 583, Julie Olson 245.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 515-219, Mae Boeger 491, Anita Hirt 413, Janet Johnson 384.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Bryan Holbek 299, Taylor Holbek 599, Jenny Wonders 257.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 595, Mike Miller 579-227, Diane Fincutter 529, Janelle Flintrop 490-207.
River City Wed. Men — Zach Woelfel 697, Jim Jungbauer 670, CJ Torosian 658, Tim Lang 270, Sabrina Hookstead 410-175.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Stephanie Warner 572-213, Nancy Nelson 530, Tiffany Smith 521.
Castle Wed. Seniors — Ron Sommer 609, Mike McClure 607, Dick Davies 606, Ed Plachno 575, Gary Schlicht 248.
Castle Wed. Niters — Tyronn Dyess 279.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 542, Walt Strini 509-194, Renee Thanig 558-199, Emma Wood 572.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Lucas Casanta 641, Tyler Suchomel 596, Joseph Leonard 300, Marjorie Anderson 540-192, Savannah Leonard 516.
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263
Miami 8 8 0 .500 386 393
New England 8 8 0 .500 341 312
e-N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 290 305
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 8 8 0 .500 384 334
Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339
e-Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395
e-Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306
x-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 334 288
Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 280 332
e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 13 3 0 .813 465 356
x-L.A. Chargers 10 6 0 .625 363 353
e-Las Vegas 6 10 0 .375 382 387
e-Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 455 328
x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316
x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349
e-Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328
e-New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335
e-Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369
e-Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414
Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411
Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351
e-Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264
Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385
e-L.A. Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365
e-Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Week 18
Saturday’s games
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Carolina at New Orleans, Noon
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Noon
Houston at Indianapolis, Noon
Minnesota at Chicago, Noon
N.Y. Jets at Miami, Noon
New England at Buffalo, Noon
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Noon
Baltimore at Cincinnati, Noon
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 27 12 .692 —
Brooklyn 25 13 .658 1½
Philadelphia 23 14 .622 3
New York 21 18 .538 6
Toronto 16 22 .421 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 20 19 .513 —
Atlanta 18 20 .474 1½
Washington 17 22 .436 3
Orlando 14 25 .359 6
Charlotte 10 29 .256 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 13 .658 —
Cleveland 25 14 .641 ½
Indiana 21 18 .538 4½
Chicago 17 21 .447 8
Detroit 11 30 .268 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 25 13 .658 —
New Orleans 24 14 .632 1
Dallas 22 17 .564 3½
San Antonio 12 26 .316 13
Houston 10 29 .256 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 25 13 .658 —
Portland 19 18 .514 5½
Utah 20 21 .488 6½
Minnesota 18 21 .462 7½
Oklahoma City 16 22 .421 9
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 20 17 .541 —
L.A. Clippers 21 19 .525 ½
Phoenix 20 19 .513 1
Golden State 20 19 .513 1
L.A. Lakers 17 21 .447 3½
Thursday’s results
Memphis 123, Orlando 115
Boston 124, Dallas 95
Utah 131, Houston 114
Denver 122, L.A. Clippers 91
Friday’s games
Chicago at Philadelphia, (n)
Portland at Indiana, (n)
Brooklyn at New Orleans, (n)
New York at Toronto, (n)
Charlotte at Milwaukee, (n)
Detroit at San Antonio, (n)
Washington at Oklahoma City, (n)
Cleveland at Denver, (n)
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, (n)
Miami at Phoenix, (n)
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, (n)
Saturday’s games
Boston at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 5 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.
College men
how the AP Top 25 fared
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday
No. 1 Purdue (14-1) does not play. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.
No. 2 Houston (15-1) does not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Sunday.
No. 3 Kansas (13-1) at West Virginia. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday.
No. 4 UConn (14-2) vs. Creighton. Next: at Marquette, Wednesday.
No. 5 Arizona (14-1) vs. Washington St. Next: at Oregon St., Thursday.
No. 6 Texas (12-2) at Oklahoma St. Next: vs. No. 17 TCU, Wednesday.
No. 7 Alabama (12-2) vs. Kentucky. Next: at No. 13 Arkansas, Wednesday.
No. 8 Tennessee (12-2) at South Carolina. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Tuesday.
No. 9 Gonzaga (13-3) at Santa Clara. Next: at BYU, Thursday.
No. 10 UCLA (14-2) does not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.
No. 11 Virginia (10-3) vs. Syracuse. Next: vs. North Carolina, Tuesday.
No. 12 Miami (13-2) does not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Wednesday.
No. 13 Arkansas (12-2) at No. 22 Auburn. Next: vs. No. 7 Alabama, Wednesday.
No. 14 Wisconsin (11-2) at Illinois. Next: vs. Michigan St., Tuesday.
No. 15 Indiana (10-4) does not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.
No. 16 Duke (11-4) at Boston College. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Wednesday.
No. 17 TCU (13-1) vs. No. 25 Iowa St. Next: at No. 6 Texas, Wednesday.
No. 18 Xavier (12-3) at Villanova. Next: vs. Creighton, Wednesday.
No. 19 Baylor (10-4) vs. Kansas St. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.
No. 20 Missouri (12-2) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.
No. 21 New Mexico (14-1) vs. UNLV. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Monday.
No. 22 Auburn (11-3) vs. No. 13 Arkansas. Next: at Mississippi, Tuesday.
No. 23 Charleston (15-1) vs. Delaware. Next: at UNC Wilmington, Wednesday.
No. 24 Ohio St. (10-4) does not play. Next: at Maryland, Sunday.
No. 25 Iowa St. (11-2) at No. 17 TCU. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.
College women
how the AP Top 25 fared
Friday
No. 1 South Carolina (15-0) did not play. Next: at Mississippi St., Sunday.
No. 2 Stanford (15-1) did not play. Next: at California, Sunday.
No. 3 Ohio St. (16-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.
No. 4 Notre Dame (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 22 North Carolina, Sunday.
No. 5 UConn (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday.
No. 6 Indiana (13-1) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.
No. 7 LSU (15-0) did not play. Next: at Kentucky, Sunday.
No. 8 Utah (14-0) at Colorado. Next: vs. Arizona St., Friday.
No. 9 Virginia Tech (13-2) did not play. Next: at Miami, Sunday.
No. 10 NC State (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.
No. 11 Iowa St. (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Oklahoma, Sunday.
No. 12 UCLA (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.
No. 13 Maryland (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan St., Saturday.
No. 14 Michigan (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Iowa, Saturday.
No. 15 Arizona (12-2) vs. Oregon St. Next: vs. No. 18 Oregon, Sunday.
No. 16 Iowa (11-4) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Michigan, Saturday.
No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Sunday.
No. 18 Oregon (11-3) at Arizona St. Next: at No. 15 Arizona, Sunday.
No. 19 Duke (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.
No. 20 Gonzaga (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.
No. 21 Kansas (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Baylor, Saturday.
No. 22 North Carolina (9-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, Sunday.
No. 23 Baylor (11-3) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Kansas, Saturday.
No. 24 St. John’s (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.
No. 25 Creighton (9-5) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Sunday.
Boys basketball
(THURSDAY’S GAMES)
Martin Luther 77, Prairie 63
PRAIRIE (7-4)
Shannon 6 5-8 18, Eeg 2 0-0 6, Fenderson 5 2-6 15, Roehl-Landrum 3 0-0 6, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Fiegel 5 2-3 16. Totals 22 9-17 63.
MARTIN LUTHER (6-4)
Shakur 8 4-4 21, Dorris 8 0-0 20, Haynes 8 2-3 18, Cooil 1 0-0 2, Gonzales 1 0-1 2, Thomas 5 0-0 12, Taylor 0 2-4 2. Totals 31 8-12 77.
Halftime—Martin Luther 34, Prairie 28. 3-point goals—Shannon, Eeg 2, Fenderson 3, Fiegel 4, Shakur, Dorris 4, Thomas 2. Total fouls—Prairie 15, Martin Luther 13. Rebounds—Prairie 31 (Fenderson 11).
Lake Geneva Badger 43, Waterford 41
BADGER (7-4)
Lyon 4 5-8 13, Cataldo 4 2-2 14, Turner 4 0-0 8, Thomas 1 2-2 4, Scheideman 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 9-13 42.
WATERFORD (6-6)
Finnegan 2 1-2 6, Martinson 1 1-2 4, Chart 4 0-1 10, Whitford 0 0-0 0, Beesley 2 3-3 8, Spence 1 0-0 2, Geerdts 0 0-0 0, Gustafson 3 2-2 11, Storm 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-10 41.
Halftime—Waterford 29, Badger 20. 3-point goals—Cataldo 4, Finnegan, Martinson, Chart 2, Gustafson 3. Total fouls—Badger 12, Waterford 11. Rebounds—Badger 24, Waterford 31 (Martinson 11).
(WEDNESDAY’S GAME)
Westosha Central 57, St. Catherine’s 43
ST. CATHERINE’S (8-1)
Hamilton 2 0-1 4, Moherek 3 0-2 8, Thomas 6 1-1 15, Oliver 1 0-0 3, Carr 0 0-0 0, Glass-Barnes 0 0-0 0, Pitts 3 6-6 13, E. Wray 0 0-0 0, I. Wray 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-10 43.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (7-2)
Sippy 4 4-6 12, Burns 1 0-0 2, Kinzler 5 0-0 10, Griffin 7 2-2 15, Anderson 1 2-4 4, Lubkeman 2 2-2 6, Turner 3 2-3 8. Totals 22 12-17 57.
Halftime—Westosha 16, St. Catherine’s 14. 3-point goals—Moherek 2, Thomas 2, Oliver, Pitts, Griffin. Total fouls—St. Catherine’s 16, Westosha 10.
Girls basketball
(THURSDAY’S GAMES)
Union Grove 80, Burlington 43
UNION GROVE (9-1)
Domagalski 1 1-2 4, A. Lamers 2 0-0 4, May 4 0-0 10, Spang 2 0-0 4, Gleason 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 0-0 4, B. Lamers 1 0-0 2, Hafferkamp 3 0-2 6, Ludvigsen 9 1-1 21, Orcutt 0 0-0 0, Rampulla 7 2-3 19, Feuker 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 4-8 80.
BURLINGTON (10-4)
B. Clapp 3 1-2 7, Reesman 0 2-2 2, Munson 1 0-0 3, Warner 1 1-3 4, Weis 0 0-0 0, Kretschmer 0 0-0 0, Bebow 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 0-0 2, E. Clapp 3 1-3 9, Stoughton 3 1-1 8, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Kwiatkowski 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 6-11 43.
Halftime—Union Grove 48, Burlington 30. 3-point goals—Domagalski, May 2, Ludvigsen 2, Rampulla 3, Munson, Warner, E. Clapp 2, Stoughton 2, Kwiatkowski 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 15, Burlington 8. Rebounds—Union Grove 37 (Rampulla 7).
Waterford 60, Greendale 56, OT
GREENDALE (7-6)
Glatczak 2 0-0 4, Swenski 3 0-0 6, Paszkiewicz 2 2-6 6, St. Lawrence 5 2-2 13, Yoder 1 0-0 2, Lokker 3 2-2 10, Edwards 6 2-4 15. Totals 22 8-15 56.
WATERFORD (5-8)
Ninkovic 1 2-6 4, Strasser 0 0-0 0, Gorn 0 0-0 0, Cornell 4 7-10 16, Talavera 4 1-1 9, Krueger 6 3-6 16, Rozanski 0 0-0 0, Snifka 4 7-11 15, Holmes 0 0-0 0, Stelpflug 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 20-34 60.
Halftime—Waterford 35, Greendale 34. End of regulation—Tied 56-56. 3-point goals—St. Lawrence, Lokker 2, Edwards, Cornell, Krueger. Total fouls—Greendale 23, Waterford 14. Rebounds—Greendale 36, Waterford 33 (Snifka 11).
St. Catherine’s 56, Elkhorn 43
ELKHORN (10-3)
Malvitz 0 0-2 0, Woyak 0 1-1 1, Schultz 3 2-2 9, Storlie 2 0-0 5, Lile 11 0-7 25, Champeny 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 4-14 43.
ST. CATHERINE’S (6-5)
Price 8 0-0 20, Conley 0 0-0 0, Collier-White 9 2-6 20, Davidovic 3 0-0 7, Clark 1 0-1 2, Pardo 1 0-0 2, Neave 0 0-0 0, Green 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 3-9 56.
Halftime—St. Catherine’s 25, Elkhorn 18. 3-point goals—Schultz, Storlie, Lile 3, Price 4, Davidovic. Total fouls—St. Catherine’s 15, Elkhorn 10.
Dominican 51, Catholic Central 14
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-6)
Schwenn 1 1-1 3, Henderson 0 0-0 0, Garratt 2 1-1 5, Ricci 0 0-0 0, K. Loos 3 0-0 6, T. Loos 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 2-2 14.
DOMINICAN (10-1)
Love 2 2-2 7, Bly 1 0-2 3, Makari Cornelius 1 0-1 2, Makai. Cornelius 1 2-3 4, McGee 5 0-2 10, Okoro 4 1-5 9, McFarlane 2 0-0 4, Burgos Schroeder 5 0-0 12. Totals 20 5-14 51.
Halftime—Dominican 27, Catholic Central 7. 3-point goals—Love, Bly, Burgos Schroeder 2. Total fouls—Dominican 8. Rebounds—Dominican 24 (Okoro 9).
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA Boston 38 30 4 4 64 145 85
Toronto 39 23 9 7 53 131 105
Tampa Bay 37 24 12 1 49 131 108
Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122
Detroit 36 16 13 7 39 111 122
Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116
Florida 39 17 18 4 38 129 134
Montreal 39 15 21 3 33 104 148
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA Carolina 39 25 8 6 56 124 104
New Jersey 39 24 12 3 51 132 103
N.Y. Rangers 40 22 12 6 50 131 109
Washington 41 22 13 6 50 137 115
N.Y. Islanders 40 22 16 2 46 128 110
Pittsburgh 38 19 13 6 44 124 116
Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127
Columbus 37 11 24 2 24 96 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109
Winnipeg 38 24 13 1 49 122 97
Minnesota 37 22 13 2 46 121 103
Colorado 37 19 15 3 41 109 108
St. Louis 39 19 17 3 41 125 143
Nashville 37 17 14 6 40 105 113
Arizona 37 13 19 5 31 107 139
Chicago 37 8 25 4 20 80 141
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA Vegas 41 27 12 2 56 139 115
Los Angeles 42 22 14 6 50 137 145
Seattle 37 21 12 4 46 131 118
Edmonton 40 21 17 2 44 142 135
Calgary 39 18 14 7 43 122 119
Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 131 149
San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146
Anaheim 39 11 24 4 26 90 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s results
St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3
Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2
Seattle 5, Toronto 1
Washington 6, Columbus 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1
Nashville 5, Carolina 3
Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Vegas 5, Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 4, Colorado 2
Boston 5, Los Angeles 2
Friday’s games
Florida at Detroit, (n)
Nashville at Washington, (n)
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, (n)
Arizona at Chicago, (n)
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, (n)
San Jose at Anaheim, (n)
Saturday’s games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.