Sports billboard, Sept. 13

Baseball
Brewers hit 5 HRs in 11-1 rout
Sports, B1
A Racine woman has been accused of killing a man in a drunk driving accident Sunday night on Main Street on Racine's north side.
RACINE — Four people were shot in two incidents between Sunday night and sunrise Monday, the Racine police and fire departments have confirmed.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and causing her to become pregnant.
A woman charged with abusing a resident of an adult living facility where she was employed pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
The teenager shot and killed Friday night has been identified by local authorities as Jayden M. Cronin, 17, of Racine.
The driver of a truck that was hit by a train on Seven Mile Road Monday afternoon survived.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
The man accused of killing a client at a barber shop, allegedly because he did not pay for his haircut, will have a competency hearing before the case proceeds.
A shooting was reported Sunday night between 9 and 10 p.m. on Park Avenue near 11th Street.
A bank robbery suspect jumped into a residential pond in an attempt to escape before being caught, officials are reporting Friday morning.
