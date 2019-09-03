Rockies Dodgers Baseball (copy)
MARK J. TERRILL, Associated Press

Impressive debut

Kenosha's Gavin Lux goes 2 for 5 and scores three runs in debut game for Dodgers.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Sports, Page C4

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments