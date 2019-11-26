Sports Billboard for Nov. 28 13 min ago 0 Green Bay Packers × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up Offense tries to get into gear after recent West Coast lossesSports, Page C1 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +4 Money Cheers! West Racine no longer dry with opening of Dunk's Public House Nov 22, 2019 RACINE — The T-shirts that John Dunk had made underscore the significance of his new West Racine business venture. They declare, in a typeface… +5 Local News 'We just wanted to get through to them:' Family says landlord ignored them, then evicted them Nov 24, 2019 5 min to read RACINE — Three-year-old Collin and his 2-year-old brother Julius watched Disney’s “Dumbo” on Friday morning while sitting shirtless on a bed i… +2 Crime and Courts DeRango's stays open after car going almost 80 mph crashed into front door early Saturday morning Nov 23, 2019 The driver, who was suspected to have been inebriated, was reportedly taken away in an ambulance. Nobody else was hurt. +5 Crime and Courts Who was Peggy Johnson? And why didn’t anyone say she was missing for 20 years? Nov 17, 2019 6 min to read Two advertisements in the classified section.That’s all that could be found in Illinois newspapers' archives indicating that someone might have suspected Peggy Johnson was missing.Linda LaRoche allegedly said Peggy had run away. But investigators say she killed her. Local News Timeline: How a rundown house didn't get fixed, and how a family got evicted from it Nov 24, 2019 5 min to read In two years, two different tenants have complained about how rundown a house on Grove Avenue is. The first tenants moved out, upset with their landlord. The second tenants got evicted after they tried to do something about it. Crime and Courts Rudy's Bar fight nets charges for 21-year-old Mount Pleasant woman Nov 22, 2019 RACINE — Racine Police were called to Rudy’s Bar multiple times Thursday after a fight between a Mount Pleasant woman and an employee. Faith & Community Television Q&A: What happened to Lucas Black of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’? Nov 24, 2019 You have questions. I have some answers. Government and Politics Church denied permit to operate in Uptown bowling alley Nov 22, 2019 RACINE — A church’s application to operate out of the Hillside Lanes bowling alley, 1400 13th St., was denied on the grounds that the city’s a… Crime and Courts Racine man allegedly caught on video wielding gun during street fight near Lutheran High 20 hrs ago A Racine man, formerly of Chicago, faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a street fight. He was allegedly caught on video wielding a handgun during the fight. +3 Local News Village of Waterford may have violated 1st Amendment by blocking citizen on Facebook Nov 25, 2019 The Village of Waterford may have violated the First Amendment by blocking a member of one of its own committees on Facebook, The Journal Times has discovered.