Sports billboard for May 30 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email JIM SLOSIAREK, Journal Times file photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Track & Field Racine athletes to chase medals this weekend at WIAA Championships Sports, Page C1 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Local woman wins half a million in scratch-off Lottery game 'He didn't deserve what happened'; Jose Angel, 19, was a hard worker with big dreams Three men arrested after reportedly re-creating crime film 'In constant fear': Court records document woman's struggle with domestic abuse Boy, 6, with disabilities reportedly left alone, mother charged View All Promotions promotion Special coverage: Evicted in Racine promotion spotlight Could you pass a U.S. civics test? Tell us what you think Should voucher-school funding info be included on property tax bills throughout the state? You voted: Yes No Uncertain Vote View Results Back Print Ads Ad Vault Memorial Day May 27, 2019 Andis Company 1800 Renaissance Blvd, Sturtevant, WI 53177 262-884-2600 Website Ad Vault MARIOS May 25, 2019 Mario's Italian Sports Bar & Restaurant 2322 Lathrop Ave, Racine, WI 53405 262-554-0880 Website Ad Vault WNA, Statewide_BoatAngel May 24, 2019 Wna/classified-display 319 E 5th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309 608-238-7171 Ad Vault Memorial Day Ad May 26, 2019 Miller-Reesman Funeral Home and Cremation Service 620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, Wi 53182 262-878-2500 Website Ad Vault Memorial Day Collection May 26, 2019 Racine City Public Works / Retail 730 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53403 262-636-9121 Website Ad Vault Nurses 1/4 page ad in paper for Sponsors May 26, 2019 Ridgewood Care Center 3205 Wood Rd, Racine, WI 53406 262-554-6440 Website Ads Ad Vault CLOSED MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND May 24, 2019 Johnson's Home Furnishings & Gift Gallery 3219 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53405 262-637-8514 Website Ad Vault 099: DISPLAY CO BRD Minutes 5/14/19 for May 23, 2019 Racine Co Board Proceedings 730 Wisconsin Av, Racine, WI 53403 262-636-3571 Ad Vault TV FILL May 26, 2019 Ad Vault Notice to control noxious weeds May 26, 2019 Racine City Public Works / Retail 730 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53403 262-636-9121 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.