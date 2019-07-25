Mike Aiello action UW-W (copy)
MICHAEL McLOONE, UW-Whitewater

Sudden Opportunity

Horlick grad Mike Aiello is now the bullpen catcher with the AAIPL St. Paul Saints baseball team.

Sports, Page C1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments