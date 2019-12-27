Sports billboard for Dec. 28 Dec 27, 2019 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wisconsin football × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up Quarterback Jack Coan improved his play by mastering lacrosseSports, Page C1 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story