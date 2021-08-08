 Skip to main content
Sports billboard, Aug. 9
Sports billboard, Aug. 9

Kaylor Steger 2021 Racine County

Kaylor Steger hits from the light rough on the fourth hole of the White course at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville on Sunday during the final round of the Racine County Men's Open. Steger shot a final-round 69 and won his first County Open title with a total of 11-under-par 205.

 ROBB LUEHR,

Golf

Mount Pleasant’s Kaylor Steger wins Racine County Open by nine strokes Sports, B1

