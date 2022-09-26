 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spooky tours offered in Downtown Kenosha

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
KENOSHA — For those who believe in things that go bump in the night, Lakeshore Pedal Tours will be offering spooky tours throughout the month of October. Riders will get a different perspective of downtown and discover the ghosts, phantom, poltergeist and animal spirits that call Kenosha home.

Kenosha was founded in 1835 and has a rich history of spirits whose tales need to be told. The tours will weave their way through the downtown streets stopping at various known supernatural hot spots like the Simmons Library and some lessor known places to look for shadow people.

There are two options for booking a Ghost Tour — a public ghost tour or a private ghost tour. Public ghost tours will make two stops along the way for riders to enjoy some “spirits” and the rest of the tour is filled with pedaling and storytelling. The advantage of joining a public ghost tour is that a person can purchase individual seats making it appropriate for a date night or get together with just a few friends. The drawback is that the tour may not reach the required number of riders (six) to be held and they share the bike with others.

In contrast, private tours require a minimum of six riders and for the organizer to pay for the whole party bike upfront, but they are guaranteed a tour and can choose their destination, decide how long they stay at each location and most importantly have control of the music streaming to the Bluetooth speakers.

Meryl Strichartz, owner of Lakeshore Pedal Tours describes the ghost tours as “One part history, one part ghost, one part alcohol — poured over a whole bunch of fun.”

Go to lakeshorepedal.com to book a tour.

