Spooky City in Burlington Oct. 29

BURLINGTON — Spooky City returns to Burlington from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Downtown businesses will hand out treats to costumed children from 11 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.
Activities include face painting and crafts, free hayrides, a costume parade, live entertainment, a Find Freddy Scavenger Hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. and Coffin Races at noon. The Plaza Theater will host a free showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
