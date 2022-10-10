 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spooky City in Burlington Oct. 29

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
BURLINGTON — Spooky City returns to Burlington from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Downtown businesses will hand out treats to costumed children from 11 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.

Activities include face painting and crafts, free hayrides, a costume parade, live entertainment, a Find Freddy Scavenger Hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. and Coffin Races at noon. The Plaza Theater will host a free showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

