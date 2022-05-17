Spoken word artists to perform virtually

RACINE — BONK! Arts and Culture Series will be hosting a virtual event via Zoom featuring spoken word artists Aricka Foreman, Jacqueline Nicole Harris and Kristin LaTour. It will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on a Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page.

Foreman is an American poet and interdisciplinary writer from Detroit. She is the author of chapbooks and has earned fellowships from Cave Canem, Callaloo and the Millay Colony for the Arts. She serves on the Board of Directors for The Oﬃng and spends her time in Chicago engaging poetry with photography and video.

Harris is a writer, performance poet and Shimer College graduate. She is also a member of the Deerﬁeld Library Poetry Group and the author of six chapbooks. Her ﬁfth book of poetry, "On Life," is the winner of the Black Caucus of the American Library Associations Ebook Award for 2017. In 2018, her short story, "Blood and Poetry," was published in the Curating Alexandria Halloween Anthology, “Exhuming Alexandria.”

LaTour’s full length poetry collection is "What Will Keep Us Alive." Her poems have appeared in various journals.

For more information and the Zoom link, go to https://bonkseries.org.

