RACINE — Spirit of Racine Music Makers, a community musical organization, performs Music for the World, a benefit concert for victims of natural disasters around the world.

The free concert features sacred and secular music focused on the well-being of the world and the people in it. It takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

The concert features more than 50 instrumentalists, handbell ringers and vocalists who are members of Spirit of Racine led by artistic director George Baumgardt and accompanied by Marilyn Justus.

Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief.