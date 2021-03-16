 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spirit of Racine Music Makers offers festive Irish music virtually
0 comments

Spirit of Racine Music Makers offers festive Irish music virtually

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — Irish jigs, reels and ballads help create the festive atmosphere for a fun St. Patrick’s Day.

As most people will be forced by the pandemic to celebrate in small groups or at home, Spirit of Racine Music Makers has musicians and singers who are bringing a bit ‘o the Irish mood virtually with Irish Spirit, a 30-minute concert people can access for free on the group’s YouTube channel.

Irish Spirit is available at https://youtu.be/hYjJkDy3BF0.

Spirit of Racine Music Makers is a charitable nonprofit community music ensemble that endeavors to bring peace, social justice and love to the world through music. The membership organization was created in September 2020 and is open to musicians, hand bell or chime ringers and vocalists in the greater Racine area. Call George Baumgardt, president, at 262-497-1581 for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News