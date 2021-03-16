Spirit of Racine Music Makers offers festive Irish music virtually

RACINE — Irish jigs, reels and ballads help create the festive atmosphere for a fun St. Patrick’s Day.

As most people will be forced by the pandemic to celebrate in small groups or at home, Spirit of Racine Music Makers has musicians and singers who are bringing a bit ‘o the Irish mood virtually with Irish Spirit, a 30-minute concert people can access for free on the group’s YouTube channel.

Irish Spirit is available at https://youtu.be/hYjJkDy3BF0.

Spirit of Racine Music Makers is a charitable nonprofit community music ensemble that endeavors to bring peace, social justice and love to the world through music. The membership organization was created in September 2020 and is open to musicians, hand bell or chime ringers and vocalists in the greater Racine area. Call George Baumgardt, president, at 262-497-1581 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0