 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit' open house Nov. 4

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
History Open House

Bill DeWalt of Caledonia looks at a doctor's buggy made my the Racine Wagon & Carriage Co. from the early 1900's and an old wooden sleigh made by the same company in the 1880's on Dec. 1, 2012. It's part of "The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs" exhibit at the Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — An open house for the "Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit" will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Friday, Nov. 4. It's located inside the historic Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St.

Featured is a large collection of old Racine historical memorabilia on display for everyone to view and touch. Artifacts include an original doctor’s buggy and wooden sleigh, both made by the Racine Wagon and Carriage Co; old Racine circus and political posters; Blandin phonographs from the 1920s; toy riding hobby horses; and Gold Medal Furniture items. New this year on display is the original Nelson Dime Store sign, an old pinball machine made in the building back in 1932, and a candy-making machine made by the Racine Confectioner’s Machinery Co., also made in the building. A special exhibit showing early Racine stock certificates will also be on display.

Donations of old Racine items are welcome.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News