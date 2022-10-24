'Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit' open house Nov. 4

Featured is a large collection of old Racine historical memorabilia on display for everyone to view and touch. Artifacts include an original doctor’s buggy and wooden sleigh, both made by the Racine Wagon and Carriage Co; old Racine circus and political posters; Blandin phonographs from the 1920s; toy riding hobby horses; and Gold Medal Furniture items. New this year on display is the original Nelson Dime Store sign, an old pinball machine made in the building back in 1932, and a candy-making machine made by the Racine Confectioner’s Machinery Co., also made in the building. A special exhibit showing early Racine stock certificates will also be on display.