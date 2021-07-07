Spike Lee, 'Annette' kick off 74th Cannes Film Festival

But Lee's presence was hard to ignore. His face as Mars Blackmon from his 1986 feature film debut “She's Gotta Have It” (which premiered at Cannes) adorns this year's poster at the festival central hub, the Palais des Festivals. Lee is the first Black person to ever lead Cannes' prestigious jury. In his first comments, in response to a question from Chaz Ebert, widow of Roger Ebert, Lee spoke about how little has changed since 1989's “Do the Right Thing" — which made a controversial debut at Cannes.

“When you see brother Eric Garner, when you see king George Floyd murdered, lynched, I think of Ray (Radio) Raheem,” Lee said, referring to the “Do the Right Thing” character. After 30-plus years, you’d “think and hope,’’ Lee said, “that Black people would have stopped being hunted down like animals.”

Much of the talk on Tuesday at Cannes centered on injustice and survival. That the festival was even happening, after last year's edition was canceled, was a surprise to some. Maggie Gyllenhaal, who'll see the 24 films in competition for the Palme as a member of the jury over the next 12 days, said it will be her first time in a movie theater in 15 months. When “Parasite” actor Song Kang Ho was invited to be a juror, he said, “I thought: Will there really be a festival?”