Spike in bond yields spooks investors, deflates tech stocks

“All of that is taking one of the weights that had been holding yields low and removing it,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “That clearly has a big impact on larger cap, higher growth, higher multiple stocks.”

A rise in yields means Treasurys are paying more in interest, and that gives investors less incentive to pay high prices for stocks and other things that are riskier bets than super-safe U.S. government bonds. The recent upturn in rates has hit tech stocks particularly hard because their prices look more expensive than much of the rest of the market, relative to how much profit they’re making.

Many tech stocks also got bid up recently on expectations for big profit growth far in the future. When interest rates are low, an investor isn’t losing out on much by paying high prices for the stock and waiting years for the growth to happen. But when Treasurys are paying more in the meantime, investors are less willing.

The S&P 500 fell 90.48 points to 4,352.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 569.38 points, or 1.6%, to 34,299.99. The blue-chip index briefly fell 614 points.

Small company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 index dropped 51.23 points, or 2.2%, to 2,229.78.